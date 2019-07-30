One night after Central Catholic downed North Andover on a late game-winner at Hoops for Hope, the Knights fell victim to a similar fate at the hands of Pentucket.

Jake Etter, who finished with 16 points for the Sachems, launched a desperation 3-pointer to tie the contest at the end of regulation and force overtime, in which Pentucket beat North Andover, 52-50. Jake Wolinski led North Andover with 18.

Here are the results from the rest of Tuesday’s Hoops for Hope action.

Lynn English 88, Acton-Boxboro 46

LE — Aaron Viccaino 21; AB — Matthew Desser 12

The English School 68, Methuen 58

TES — Mekhi Dedrick 28; M — Andrew Lussier 20

ConVal 59, Andover 47

— Mather Kipka 16; — Kyle Rocker 13

Nashua South 54, Salem 43

NS — Stav Alkalay; — Tim Spampinato 16

Lowell 79, Georgetown 37

— Nate Siow 24; — Chris Guyer 9

Central Catholic 54, Lowell Catholic 46

CC — Marcus Rivera 23; LC — Jacob Mackenzie 13

Newburyport 65, Greater Lawrence 37

— Ryan Aronie 17; GL — Jeremiah Mejia 13 

