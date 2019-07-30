One night after Central Catholic downed North Andover on a late game-winner at Hoops for Hope, the Knights fell victim to a similar fate at the hands of Pentucket.
Jake Etter, who finished with 16 points for the Sachems, launched a desperation 3-pointer to tie the contest at the end of regulation and force overtime, in which Pentucket beat North Andover, 52-50. Jake Wolinski led North Andover with 18.
Here are the results from the rest of Tuesday’s Hoops for Hope action.
Lynn English 88, Acton-Boxboro 46
LE — Aaron Viccaino 21; AB — Matthew Desser 12
The English School 68, Methuen 58
TES — Mekhi Dedrick 28; M — Andrew Lussier 20
ConVal 59, Andover 47
C — Mather Kipka 16; A — Kyle Rocker 13
Nashua South 54, Salem 43
NS — Stav Alkalay; S — Tim Spampinato 16
Lowell 79, Georgetown 37
L — Nate Siow 24; G — Chris Guyer 9
Central Catholic 54, Lowell Catholic 46
CC — Marcus Rivera 23; LC — Jacob Mackenzie 13
Newburyport 65, Greater Lawrence 37
N — Ryan Aronie 17; GL — Jeremiah Mejia 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.