In just her second year as Methuen’s girls soccer coach, Kayla Grover has come to truly appreciate Bella Keaney’s value on the pitch.
As the Rangers’ leading scorer over the last two falls, with 16 goals and seven assists, Keaney has been the core of the team’s offense.
“Her speed up top has helped us capitalize on scoring opportunities against strong defenses; add that with her technical ability and her tactical awareness makes her a dominant threat,” said Grover.
But it’s more than Keaney’s offensive skills that impresses Grover.
“She is always smiling and one of the most positive athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching,” said Grover. “She exemplifies what a student-athlete should be. High GPA, National Honor Society, captain of the soccer team, plays other sports, does yoga in her spare time, and volunteers her time to countless events and so much more.”
Indeed, there is much more to Keaney than her soccer prowess, which is why she’s our girl Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for November.
A three-sport captain, in basketball and lacrosse in addition to soccer, Keaney is one of the top all-around athletes in the school. But that’s just a fraction of what keeps Keaney busy.
An outstanding student, Keaney has a weighted 4.56 GPA, having taken three AP classes last year and three this year, and is ranked 10th out of 469 students in her class. A member of the National Honor Society, she is president of the Science National Honor Society.
Keaney is also president of the senior class, belongs to Peer Leaders and Key Club and is involved with SADD. All in all, she has very little free time.
When asked what she takes most pride in, Keaney said: “Probably my grades. They definitely don’t come naturally. I have to spend a lot of time and it can be difficult.”
Of all her subjects, Keaney most enjoys the sciences, with biology and chemistry highest on her list, which may be understandable since both of her parents are pharmacists. They also gave her plenty of encouragement when she was younger.
“My parents always pushed me to do the best I could,” said Keaney. “In high school, I’ve gotten my own drive.”
And that drive continues to push Keaney, who hopes to major in biology in college with a long range goal of becoming a dermatologist. Her first school of choice is Dartmouth, with Boston College next followed by UMass Amherst and Villanova.
Wherever Keaney winds up, she’ll stay involved.
********************
About the program
The Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Award honors seniors who excel in both academics and athletics. Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes monthly. One male and one female winner are selected by Eagle Tribune. The monthly winners are eligible for the male and female Student-Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a scholarship from Moynihan Lumber. Nominations should be made by emailing Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
