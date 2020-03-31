Yes, there was an adjustment period, but you have to say one thing about Whittier Tech junior Jeremias Collazo.
When he decides to do something, there’s no holding back.
Which is why Collazo was probably the area’s most improved wrestler this past winter, and is anxious as anyone to end the coronavirus stay-at-home isolation so that he can hit the mats and improve even more.
An avid football player as a freshman and sophomore, Collazo hadn’t even considered wrestling until last year when head coach Ryan Richards got his ear.
“He (Richards) recommended it, he said he thought I’d be good at it,” said Collazo, a resident of Haverhill. “The football coach (Kevin Bradley) said it’d be good for me, so I decided to try it.”
Well, Collazo has turned out to be quite good at it, but not at first. As a sophomore 160-pounder, he struggled to an 11-16 record and didn’t look particularly impressive.
But, again, Collazo doesn’t do anything half-hearted, and he wasn’t discouraged. On the contrary, he was determined to become a top-level wrestler, which is why he spent last summer working out and training at Smitty’s Barn. The results, accompanied by hard work in the preseason, have been startling.
As one of the Wildcats’ most athletic wrestlers, and certainly their most dependable, Collazo put together a terrific 47-10 season and was the Division 2 North champion. He was an alternate at the Division 2 state meet, just missing All-State by one place.
“He had a great season and he’s only going to get better,” said Richards. “Everything about his wrestling, confidence, conditioning, and technique improved and we credit a lot of that to his hard work ethic. ... (and) he’s very coachable. He was attentive during film sessions, took notes and applied strategies. He became a student of the sport.
“He lived in the barn all summer and he’s excited to get right back into this spring and summer when wrestling clubs open back up again.”
In fact, Collazo is tentatively planning on going to both Smitty’s Barn and Doughboy in Lowell since the area’s top wrestling clubs usually meet on different days of the week.
“Going to Smitty’s last year really helped me a lot but I think Doughboy can help me in other ways,” said Collazo. “I’ll probably go to the spring session of Doughboy (if there is one) and Smitty’s in the summer. I think they’re both good in different ways.”
As far as wrestling and football, Collazo agrees that the former has helped him on the gridiron, where he is an active and accomplished linebacker and also a running back, but his perspective has changed.
“It (wrestling) has definitely helped for football — it’s gotten me in better shape and tougher,” he said. “(But) I was a football guy when I started (wrestling), but I’m starting to like wrestling more.”
Perhaps as proof, Collazo intends to focus on wrestling this summer until preseason football starts, and he’s already thinking a bit about life on the mat after high school.
“I want to go to college for sports if it works out but, if it doesn’t, I’ll just get a job,” said Collazo, who is learning the plumbing field at Whittier.
Whichever route he goes, Collazo will surely be giving it his all.
*******************************************
Dramatic improvement
Whittier Tech junior Jeremias Collazo may have been the most improved wrestler in the area last year.
Freshman — Didn’t wrestle
Sophomore — 11-16
Junior — 47-10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.