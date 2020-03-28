 Ex-Hillie Brady named Women of the Year 

TROY, N.Y. — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute lacrosse standout Elizabeth Brady of Bradford and Haverhill High has been named as one of the three collegiate award recipients for 2020 by the Capital District Sports Women of the Year.
The Capital District Sports Women of the Year (CDSWOY) honors the best and brightest female student athletes from high schools and colleges in the Capital District of New York State. Brady will be recognized at the Capital District Sports Women of the Year Awards Gala May 12 in Schenectady.
"Liz is a special person who is a silent leader," said associate Director of Athletics Lee McElroy. "During her junior year, Liz suffered a major setback as she tore her ACL and missed a season of competition while having surgery and rehabbing her injury.
"After returning this past spring (2019), she scored nine goals and had a record-setting 36 assists to lead the team and finish second in points.
"I have had the pleasure of working directly with Liz the past two years as she is a valued member of our Student Athlete Advisory Committee. She is an outstanding citizen of the institute, someone who excels in the classroom, on the field, and in the community."
"While at RPI, Liz has found a way to contribute to her community, lead her peers, and represent Rensselaer proudly," added head women's lacrosse coach Leslie DeLano. "What sets Liz apart academically, in my belief, is the rigor of study that she is pursuing, Biomedical Engineering.
"In addition to her academic and athletic responsibilities, Liz engages in the RPI and greater Capital District communities. She is an excellent candidate for this award."
Academically, Liz posted a 3.55 GPA for the fall semester, and a 3.10 Cum in Biomedical Engineering. She has served as an R&D Quality Intern at Alexion Pharmaceuticals in Boston.
Athletically, Liz broke the school record for assists in a season in 2019 with 36 assists and she is a two-time Liberty League Honor Roll selection.
Community service for Liz includes the following: Colleges Against Cancer, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross Blood Drive, Things of My Very Own, reading to the Pre-K and elementary school students at Troy School 14 and Latham Ridge Elementary School, SAAC's "Not So Scary Kids Day," Special Olympics Basketball Tournament, Fresh Check Day and the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic.
