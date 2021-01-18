HAVERHILL — Former Haverhill High star Michael Kwegyir-Attah is going to be playing pro football Sundays in Texas, where the sport is religion.
While it’s not in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Cowboys, it is still among the football mad state’s most passionate locales.
It’s in Odessa in western Texas, home of the Permian High Panthers of “Friday Night Lights” fame.
How did the 25-year-old linebacker end up in Odessa, which is 123 miles from Lubbock, the home of Texas Tech, and 242 miles from Juarez, Mexico?
He saw an opening on Instagram for the West Texas Warbirds, a Champions Indoor Football League team.
“I’m still young. I said, ‘Why not?’” recalled the 6-2, 245-pound Kwegyir-Attah. “I was hoping the Mass. Pirates in Worcester would contact me but they were pretty full. If I do well, the sky is the limit. I just love the game. I love it so much.”
He’s an assistant football and boys basketball coach with the Hillies and is working as a security guard at Haverhill High.
Why not just hang up the cleats and remain in Haverhill?
“I have to take the opportunity,” he said. “I still believe I have a lot in the tank.”
He had never played football until his junior year at Haverhill, but he immediately took to the game. He started both years and was named second-team All-MVC Small Division as a senior.
At Monroe (N.Y.) Junior College, he opened eyes, making first-team all-conference as a sophomore.
He was recruited to Division 1-AA Norfolk State, where he totaled 12 tackles as a senior.
“Injuries killed me at Norfolk, a torn labrum in my left shoulder,” he said. “It was pretty frustrating. I had high expectations.”
The Warbirds season begins April 10 and he reports to camp March 13.
His parents are from Ghana and Michael has moved around so he has no qualms with moving to Texas.
He lived in London until age 4, then Chicago, then Worcester and has called Haverhill home since 8th grade.
“It’s an adventure. You have to get out of your comfort zone,” said Kwegyir-Attah, who has bench pressed 345 pounds and squatted 485 pounds.
Haverhill’s Phiris hit ground running
Haverhill High’s 5-8 freshman Colleen Phiri had an eye-popping 32 points Tuesday in her high school debut. So we should be hearing a lot from her in the coming years.
A couple days before, older brother Saul Phiri had 32 for the semi-pro Plaistow Shockers.
Saul, too, hit the ground running for the Hillies, scoring 13 in his debut.
He is one of 10 freshman boys to make Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball. That was 2013 for Haverhill. And we’ve named the team for a half-century (1971-2020).
Saul, of course, had a fine career at Division 1 La Salle in Philadelphia. He started three years and scored 685 points (6.5 average) for the Explorers.
COLLEGE COMMITMENTS
Here are a bunch of college commitments which haven’t run in the Tribune yet.
Justine Doyle, Pinkerton, New Haven lacrosse; Abigail Husson, Windham, St. John Fisher soccer; Billy Savage, Timberlane, Le Moyne lacrosse; Spencer Deane, Salem, Caldwell lacrosse; Steven Ferullo, North Andover, Pace lacrosse;
Max Wolfgang, North Andover, Bentley football; Matt Sapienza, Phillips/North Andover, Georgetown baseball; Jacob Lapp, Phillips/Andover, Tufts baseball; Solana Fahey, North Andover, Babson lacrosse.
SPEED KILLS
Saw some good stories on all the track speed for Division 1-A national football champion Alabama.
If you’re a serious high school football player (skill player or lineman) who doesn’t do a winter and/or a spring sport, you should be doing track.
If you say, “I’m doing it just to stay in shape,” don’t bother. That’s a loser attitude for an athlete.
Do it to set multiple personal bests, get faster, stronger and fitter, and make a ton of new friends.
And I bet if you contact your track coach today, you can join the team ASAP.
LANCERS’ LAMENT
Sports editor Bill Burt had a marvelous piece in Thursday’s Tribune on how difficult it is for Gregory Duran of the basketball team and all Lawrence High kids to again have all their sports canceled.
This is 10 straight months of no sports for Lancer athletes.
To its credit, Central Catholic, just a hop, skip and a jump down the road, is playing with all the Raider events being played on the road.
GENEROUS PATRIOTS
David Portnoy and Barstool Sports have done heartwarming work to aid businesses crippled by the pandemic. Thursday he noted the Patriots were the only Boston team to contribute.
Doesn’t say much for the Red Sox, one of the great virtue signalling franchises in sports, Celtics or Bruins.
The fund has raised nearly $26 million heading into the weekend.
