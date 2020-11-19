Former North Andover High great Erick Duffy plans on graduating from Harvard in the spring and doing his final year of college pole vaulting at Duke University.
Harvard and the Ivy League have been as aggressive as any Division 1 league in the country on canceling sports during the pandemic.
The Ivy League was the first to call off winter sports in March and has since called off spring, fall and now winter 2020-21 varsity sports.
Many Division 1 leagues had some fall sports and most are at least planning on a winter season.
Duffy is hoping to compete for Harvard this spring but obviously that’s out of his hands.
“I’ll head down there (Durham, N.C.) in August,” said the Harvard senior from his apartment in Charlestown.
The NCAA and most leagues are giving athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. But Duffy said there hasn’t been much compromise at Harvard.
“They have the eight-semester rule (you get eight semesters to do sports) at Harvard. They are pretty strict. You can’t compete past eight semesters. They are holding strict to that policy.”
DUKE OVER TEXAS
He said Duke is giving him a “very generous” scholarship.
“I was looking at a bunch of different schools,” said Duffy, a Harvard captain the last two years.
“I know what I want from a coach and a team and an area. Duke seemed to have everything. I had very few questions left after talking to the coach (Shawn Wilbourn).”
Duke is a powerhouse for the women’s pole vault. The Blue Devils are adding IC4A champ Julia Valenti from Dartmouth and North Reading as a grad student and the country’s No. 2 high school vaulter.
The men’s vaulting hasn’t been at that level but 6-foot-2, 177-pound Duffy sees that changing with more scholarship money being earmarked for the event.
The school record is 17-6.5 while Duffy cleared a career best 17-9 in an April 2019 dual meet vs. Yale.
He’ll be enrolled in the one-year master’s in management program at Duke’s Fuqua Business School, which is ranked eighth nationally for its management master’s program by US News & World Report.
Duffy, who smashed the New England high school record with a 17-1 vault at North Andover High, has flourished academically at Harvard. He has a 3.59 GPA as a psychology major.
He said he chose Duke over Texas and also looked closely at Alabama.
He’s never been on the Duke campus.
“I’m taking people’s word for it that it as beautiful as they are saying,” said the 2017 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
FUTURE COACH
He doesn’t want to quote exact heights but the fire still burns brightly for Duffy, who placed 19th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2019 at Texas.
If Harvard cancels spring track he’d have a year of eligibility for winter track and two years of eligibility for spring. He said he only plans, though, of doing one winter and one spring season.
With his impressive academic and business credentials, he’ll have a lot of options. But he already has his plans set.
Duffy said, “I’m going into coaching for my career. After a long time trying to figure it out, all my career dreams ended with: ‘and I also want to coach.’
“I realized coaching the vault is what makes me happiest. And I’m sure I’ll have a pole vault club and create a business that way.” He also won’t rule out continuing to vault competitively after getting his master’s degree.
Praise for Harvard, his coach
Not all Ivy League athletes are gung-ho on the league’s aggressive COVID-19 restrictions.
Ivy athletes have probably sacrificed more than any other Division 1 athletes. The latest was the cancellation of varsity sports for 2020-21 winter season. So that will be 13 straight months of no sports with no guarantee of a spring season either.
But Harvard senior track captain Erick Duffy of North Andover isn’t critical of the decisions.
He said, “They are playing it safe and I can’t be mad at them for that.”
He still has nothing but respect for Harvard vault coach Brenner Abbott, who has been coaching Duffy since his sophomore year of high school.
“Our relationship is absolutely fantastic,” said Duffy. “I couldn’t be more thankful. If I was given a fifth year at Harvard, I wouldn’t hesitate to say yes.”
