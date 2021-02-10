University of Virginia men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany had never done it before.
He added a student-athlete, Charlie Bertrand, whom he had never met in person, to his roster for the 2020-21 school year.
After the Syracuse, N.Y. native led Merrimack College to consecutive national titles in Div. 2, winning consecutive Div. 2 Player of the Year Awards, and because the 2019-20 season was cut short due to COVID-19, the opportunity arose to play his senior year elsewhere.
Also enticing was the fact that Bertrand had the chance to get a Masters degree in Commerce at prestigious Virginia, to go with his mechanical engineering degree at Merrimack.
“A good friend of mine coaches at LeMoyne University and faced Charlie several times and told me how great he was, that he could be great at our (ACC) level; how athletic he was, a D2 giant, two-time Player of the Year, two-time national champ,” said Tiffany. “Then Charlie entered the (transfer) portal and we connected. He was an impressive young man. I watched a lot of film on him. It seemed like a nice fit.”
Two months later, Bertrand and his parents, had some free time and drove down to Charlottesville, Va., to visit the campus.
Because the offices were closed, Tiffany invited the family over to his house to meet.
His jaw dropped when he met Bertrand, all 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, in person.
“His size is astonishing,” said Tiffany. “He’s not only tall, but he’s girthy. This was a big man. He looked big on film, but even bigger in person.”
Fast-forward six months later to last Saturday, to a big opening day matchup pitting Virginia, the “defending” Div. 1 national champs from 2019 against Towson University, the 2018 Div. 1 national champs.
Bertrand, a lefty shot, was in the starting lineup for the powerhouse Cavaliers, which were missing their top scorer, Matt Moore.
“There was a little nervous energy, but I was excited to start playing,” said Bertrand. “I just wanted to get out there and play with the guys.”
Bertrand missed the net on his first shot. He hit the goal keeper on the second shot.
The rest of the game might as well have been against St. Anselm or LeMoyne. Bertrand scored four goals on four shots, assisting on two others, in Virginia’s dominating opening night win, 20-11.
“It was exhilarating to finally unleash him on game day,” said Coach Tiffany. “Forget about belonging, he’s just very good. I don’t care if it was man-to-man or zone, he was dodging people out there. He drew double teams a few times and he found (Xander) Dickson for an easy goal.”
Because Virginia is so talented, including four preseason All-Americans, Bertrand will not see the constant double teaming he saw his first three-plus years at Merrimack.
“That has to be liberating for Charlie, not being doubled or even tripled a lot of the time,” said coach Tiffany. “Charlie is going to be singled a lot, which makes him even more dangerous with his size, athleticism and strength.”
Bertrand said practices at Virginia are unlike anything he has ever experienced.
“We had some very good players at Merrimack, I mean some really good players who could play at this level,” said Bertrand. “But at practice every player is legit. Every player is strong and fast. You have to work at practice or you’ll get beat. I love it.”
Bertrand’s influence on the team started long before the official practices did a few months ago.
The men’s team has a committee of players called the “The Sabre Committee,” made up nine players, consisting of captains and two representatives from each class.
“For me it’s sort of a sounding board for me to get to the entire team,” said Tiffany. “Sometimes I use it to make decisions. These guys are our team leaders.”
One of the captains went to coach Tiffany two months ago and asked if Bertrand could be added to the committee, that he kept coming up with ideas.
“I was stunned, but in reality I wasn’t because I’ve gotten to know Charlie,” said Tiffany. “He’s a natural leader. He was a two-time captain at Merrimack for a reason.”
Bertrand said he stays in contact with some of his former teammates, including a crew over in England, going to grad school and hoping to play. In fact, originally, Bertrand was considering a year abroad with that group before COVID-19 changed things.
“Since Day One, these guys have taken me in as a person and a player,” said Bertrand. “It’s a similar culture I came from at Merrimack, where everyone, including freshmen, are there to help each other.
“Grad school is no joke,” said Bertrand, who toted a 4.0 GPA at Merrimack. “I’m really enjoying it, everything.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Bertrand was drafted
Charlie Bertrand was drafted last May by the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) Connecticut Hammerheads in the 8th round, 44th overall.
At that time he was still with Merrimack College.
Instead. he decided to enter the transfer portal and about 10 days after the draft he decided to attend the University of Viriginia.
He still intends to play pro lacrosse after his collegiate career ends this spring.
Bertrand registered a point in every collegiate game played at Merrimack and holds the longest active scoring streak in the country with 59 consecutive games with last weekend’s win over Towson University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.