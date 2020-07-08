HAVERHILL — There were plenty of smiling faces and excitement in the air Monday night when the Middlesex League (essentially the District 8 Legion teams) baseball season got underway at Northern Essex Community College with Haverhill hosting North Andover.
“This felt so good, I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” said North Andover catcher Jack Morin.
Agreed Haverhill designated hitter Cole Farmer: “It was just exciting to be out there. It’s way more fun than not playing.”
Understandably, there was also some rust to shake off, however, and that was part of the reason that North Andover was able to rally from a 4-0 deficit to prevail with a 6-4 victory in eight innings.
“It’s the first time we’ve seen legitimate live pitching,” said North Andover coach Jacob Beaudoin. “We’ve just had batting practice, which isn’t the same. I told the team that we just have to get our hitting down and then we’ll be all right.”
Indeed, North Andover didn’t look aggressive at the plate early in the game and, though five innings, trailed 4-0 and had managed only one hit off of Haverhill starter Tyler McDonald, who was a freshman at Northern Essex this year.
But things changed dramatically when McDonald left the game. North Andover scored one run in the sixth, tied the scored with three in the seventh and then scored two in the eighth for the win, rapping out eight hits over the last three frames.
Morin and shortstop Alex Bodnar, who plays at Brooks, were clearly the hitting stars. Both were 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Bodnar, who also scored twice, had the game-winning RBI in the eighth with a sacrifice fly while Morin tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single and added another RBI in the eighth.
Once North Andover tied the game, it brought in big lefty Brendan Holland, who shut the door and then picked up the win. He struck out four in just two innings after pitching an inning earlier in the day for his Showcase team.
“I want to keep it light and not pitch too many innings, but I told the coach I could go one or two innings,” said Holland, who will be a senior next year. “It felt good to be out there.”
Haverhill starter McDonald felt the same way and he showed it big time, hurling five shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.
Still, while North Andover’s hitting clearly picked up late in the game, Beaudoin admits it was a bit lucky to escape with the win.
Brian Carter, on the mound in relief for Haverhill, struck out the first three hitters in the top of the seventh. But the third batter, Danny Ferris, reached base when he swung at a third strike in the dirt and the catcher failed to get the ball to first, keeping North Andover alive.
Sean Scully then delivered an RBI double and Bodnar and Morin followed with RBI hits to tie the game.
“We had the game right there,” said Haverhill co-coach Larry O’Brien. “We should have won the game.”
Haverhill did have 11 hits in a losing cause with Farmer and Zach Durso leading the way with two hits apiece. Mark Castro also hit the ball hard, leading off the fourth with a double.
McDonald on fire
No one was more excited to be playing baseball again Monday than Haverhill pitcher Tyler McDonald.
Injured as a Haverhill High senior, he pitched just one inning for Northern Essex last fall and none this spring prior to COVID-19 cancelling the season.
“It was one of the most amazing moments being out there,” said McDonald. “I’ve been waiting for this since October — I was just really excited, not nervous at all. I was jumping around before the game.”
McDonald’s excitement carried over to his performance as he allowed just one hit while striking out seven over five shutout innings.
“I felt great — I didn’t want to come out,” he said.
