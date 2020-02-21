FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a 3-0 win over Northeastern in a spring training exhibition game at Jet Blue Park on Friday.
Ryan Fitzgerald drove in the game-winning run for the Red Sox in the bottom of the sixth.
Northeastern’s Scott Holzwasser reached base twice on a single and walk, while right-handed pitchers Cam Schlittler, Thomas Balboni, Jake Gigliotti and Nick Davis tossed scoreless innings.
Also adding hits for the Huskies were Jeff Costello, Corey DiLoreto and Kyle Peterson. Northeastern put runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings but could not push across a run.
With two outs in the sixth, Boston’s Fitzgerald singled to right-center field and then after a walk, Jantzen Witte singled up the middle to plate two more runs and give the Red Sox the three-run decision.
NU freshman pitcher Sebastian Keane of North Andover is slated to pitch Sunday (1 p.m.) at USF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.