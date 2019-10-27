Runner-up Sophia Arruda of Bishop Feehan and the rest of the lead pack at the Catholic Memorial Invitational may have been fooled by Haverhill freshman Finleigh Simonds the weekend before last.
At an unimposing 5-foot-1, 90-pound freshman, Arruda and the others probably figured that Simonds was lacking in endurance and, more important, the tactical experience needed to win such an invitational.
If they did, they figured wrong. She proved that by placing first with a terrific time of 19:38 and then followed that up by placing third at the Merrimack Valley Conference meet on Saturday with a 19:29.
What Simonds’ foes could not have known is that few freshmen have begun their high school cross country careers with as much experience.
Simonds began running with the Pentucket Lake Elementary School in the third grade and has been going nearly non-stop ever since. She joined the Haverhill Elite Running Club in the sixth grade and became a year-round runner.
“At first, I started doing it (running) for fun but I liked it more and more and then started loving it,” said Simonds.
Of course, it helps when you’re running and winning, and Simonds started doing a lot of that in both cross country and track.
She won the Haverhill city-wide middle school cross country race as both a seventh and eighth grader, and virtually every other race she entered. In seventh grade, with the Haverhill Elite, she placed sixth in her age group in the AAU cross country nationals. She’s also a two-time AAU All-American in track.
With races like that, she found out what works best for her in order to be successful.
“I normally don’t like leading,” said Simonds. “I usually like to stay back with the pack and kick when I think I have the best chance.”
Haverhill coach Mike Maguire credits Simonds’ experience as just one reason why she’s been so successful as a freshman, winning three of five dual meets while finishing second in the other two in addition to her impressive win at Catholic Memorial.
“Finleigh showed a lot of natural ability in the middle school races and she was running impressively as early as 6th grade,” said Maguire. “She arrived at Haverhill (High) with good experience running at high-level competitions.
“When you watch her run, you see someone with a big, efficient stride and she also possesses a great competitive spirit and determination. All of those have factored in the success she is having.”
And add one other thing. Simonds is quite confident for a freshman.
“I was pretty confident starting (the season),” she said. “And I’ve gotten a little more. I actually thought it’d be a little more challenging in high school, and then I feel I’ve gotten better.”
So that’s just one more thing that Simonds’ foes may underestimate, if not for long. She is hardly scared of the competition.
