ANDOVER– After watching the two previous batters strike out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh Thursday night, Dylan Lawrence went to the plate with only one purpose.
“I thought if I could put the ball in play good things would happen,” Lawrence said. “I put the ball in play and a good thing happened.”
While his comebacker to the mound might not have looked impressive, Lawrence busted down the line, forcing an errant throw by the Peabody pitcher and allowing Jeff LaVolpicelo to score the walk-off run as North Andover claimed a 4-3 victory on the opening night of the Section 4 Little League tournament at Deyermond Park.
North Andover scored its first three runs in the third then left runners in scoring position each of the next three innings, sending the game into extras. Consecutive walks to LaVolpicelo, Josean Rios and Robert Brown in the seventh loaded the bases but after the strikeouts, it appeared the District 14 champs might strand a couple more.
That’s when North Andover’s left-handed throwing catcher came to the plate.
“I wanted to go home at that point, so I was hoping,” North Andover manager Brian Trundy said. “Their pitcher came up big, striking out two. But there’s really nobody I trust more than Dylan Lawrence to have a good at bat. He’s as disciplined as any hitter I’ve seen in Little League.
“He’s always swinging at strikes and letting the bad ones go by. I knew he’d either put the ball in play or walk because he doesn’t strike out.”
District 16 champion Peabody took a 2-0 lead with a second-inning homer by Jayce Jean-Pierre and an unearned run on no hits in the third.
North Andover grabbed the lead in the third when Cole Mullen lined an RBI single to center before pinch-hitter Ryan Trundy drilled a two-run single to right.
“That gave us some momentum,” Mullen said. “It really brought a lift to the dugout. I wasn’t getting concerned because I know I can trust my team.”
Peabody tied the game with another unearned run in the fourth and then had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth. But reliever Mullen induced a fielder’s choice grounder and a pop up to second baseman Ben Iglesias to squash the threat.
“I was pretty nervous, but I knew my fielders were reliable, and they showed it there,” Mullen said.
Gabe Polonsky, North Andover’s fourth pitcher, retired four of the five batters he faced to earn the pitching win. Robert Brown got the start and struck out five in 2 1/3 innings.
“We had confidence throughout,” Brian Trundy said. “Peabody is a tough team with a tough lineup. We were confident because we were getting people on.”
In today’s action, North Andover will play the 5 p.m. opener against Woburn, which knocked off Hamilton-Wenham 6-0 on Thursday. Hamilton-Wenham and Peabody follow in the nightcap.
“It felt like we had to win this one,” Brian Trundy said. “Now we have to win another. I told the boys if we came in with any doubt that you can compete with these (sectional) teams, I hope that doubt is gone now.”
North Andover 4, Peabody 3
Peabody (3): Joey Smith 3b/2b/p 3-0-1, Andrew McKenna ph 1-0-0, Jariel Tolentino ss/p 4-0-1, Noah Crocker 2b/ss 2-0-0, Matt Smith p/cf/3b 3-0-1, James Smith 1b/p 3-0-0, Jayce Jean-Pierre cf/lf 3-1-1, Mason Clickstein rf 2-0-0, Jake Poweers ph 1-1-1, Anthony Alvarado lf 2-0-0, Tyler Santos 1b 1-0-0, Zach Hartnett c 1-1-0, Scott Cabral ph 1-0-0. Totals 27-3-5.
North Andover (4): Jake Jackson 1b/p/lf 3-0-1, Jeff LaVolpicelo ss 2-2-0, Josean Rios rf 3-0-0, Robert Brown p/1b/3b 3-1-0, Cole Mullen 3b/p 4-1-2, Ben Iglesias 2b 3-0-0, Ryan Trundy ph 1-0-1, Dylan Lawrence c 3-0-1, Nick Ottaviani ph 1-0-0, Brendan Burke lf 1-0-1, Gabe Polonsky ph/p 1-0-0, Adam Ferry cf 2-0-0, Trevor Hunter ph 1-0-1. Totals 28-4-7
HR: Peabody -- Jean-Pierre (none on in second).
RBI: Peabody -- Jean-Pierre; NA -- Trundy 2, Mullen
WP: Polonsky; LP: Jo.Smith
