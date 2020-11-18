METHUEN — Junior Natalia Fiato is on pace to become one of the best Methuen High field hockey players in recent memory.
She scored one varsity goal as a freshman then took a huge step forward and a huge step back as a sophomore.
She netted nine goals in 10 games before suffering a devastating knee injury which sidelined her for nine months.
“It was against Central Catholic,” began the 5-foot-3 forward. “I collided with a girl. I just thought I dislocated my knee.”
No such luck, It was the dreaded torn ACL.
Natalia said, “It was horrible. Painful. So boring. I was sitting around all day.”
The pandemic made fall sports trying, to say the least, but the Fiato sisters certainly made the most of it.
Natalia led Methuen in goals (11) and assists (5) as the Rangers just concluded their abbreviated season with a 6-2-1 record.
Older sister Gabriela Fiato, who goes by Gaby, has always been a superstar in the classroom. She’s ranked fifth in a senior class of 490 students.
Soccer is her game. The first-year starter went out with by far her best season.
TALENTED PARENTS
Oldest sister Armani Fiato, a Central Catholic graduate, was never much into sports.
And none of the three sisters had a great passion for basketball, the sport their father, Lowell High headmaster Michael Fiato, was brilliant at.
He was the second 1,000-point scorer in Lawrence High history. The two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star graduated in 1985 and then played at Worcester State, where he still holds the school career free throw accuracy record (170-205, .829).
Natalia said, “I take sports seriously especially coming from my dad. I look up to him. I played basketball but I won’t play this year.”
The pandemic and her injury made the decision for her.
“I enjoyed basketball, but it definitely wasn’t my favorite,” she said.
Dad may be more the “local celebrity” but he admits mom is the one with the real talent.
Gabriela Perez Fiato is a well-known artist.
Natalia, a National Honor Society student ranked in the top 20 percent of the junior class, inherited some of those artistic gifts.
She said, “I like to paint with mom. I’ve sold a couple paintings. Some of my paintings are hung up in the house. I like to paint scenery and beaches.”
Gaby, who was named after her mother, said, “Obviously my parents were very good role models and support us in everything we do.”
OUT ON TOP
Gaby said the reason she and Natalia chose different paths was quite basic.
“She was always more passionate about field hockey and I was always more passionate about soccer. It’s worked out well,” said Gaby.
She has a big fan in her coach, Kayla Grover.
The second-year Ranger head coach said, “She had a great season at outside midfielder. She improved a lot this year. She came to practice every day with a great attitude. She’s awesome, always happy.”
In addition to her stellar academics, Gaby is vice president of the Key Club, program director of Peer Leaders, historian for the National Honor Society and active with Salem Youth Soccer and the Andover Bread Loaf writing camp at Phillips Academy.
She won the prestigious Clarkson University High School Leadership Award, which would mean a $15,000-a-year scholarship for four years if she attended Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y.
She’s applied early action to Clarkson, Northeastern, UMass Amherst and WPI. She plans to study neuroscience.
“I like to challenge myself,” said Gaby.
COMEBACK TRAIL
It’s been a long road back for Natalia after the ACL injury.
“I do have some days where there is pain but I try not to think about it,” said Natalia, who like her sister runs spring track.
She was devoted to the field hockey team even when she had to sit out the last half of the 2019 season.
She said, “I went to every single practice and game. I was still part of the team. I wanted to set an example.”
“She was so dedicated,” said Methuen field hockey coach Kristen Belair Swales.
The team noticed. She was a captain this fall along with seniors Isabel Putnam, Megan Melia and Peyton Petisce.
Swales, who starred at Merrimack (34 goals in three seasons), believes Natalia can play in college at the Division 2 level.
Swales said, “She’s just fun to watch. She gets the ball and I get excited. She has a unique style with intricate short, quick movements. She has that hunger to score. When she gets the opportunity, she 100 percent is going for the goal.”
And her coach says she definitely can take her game to another level her senior year,
“Obviously, she’s still coming back from the knee injury. She doesn’t complain, she just toughs it out. It will be awesome to see her next year.”
