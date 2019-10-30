There is no question that Sanborn’s Jared Khalil has enjoyed a tremendous freshman season in cross country.
With older brother Dylan injured much of the season, Jared stepped in as the Indians’ No. 1 runner throughout the regular dual-meet season. He finished third at the Manchester Invitational small school division with a superb time of 16:40. He came in sixth at the Bobcat Invitational and he was runner-up at the Pelham Invitational with a terrific 5K time of 15:52.
In all three invitationals, Jared was the top freshman in the race. And, at the Pelham meet, which was held in Nashua, he reached one of his season goals.
“I thought I’d be able to break 16 (for 5K) and that was one of my goals,” said Jared. “For Derryfield (Park), I wanted to get about 16:20.”
Well, he did just that and better last Saturday when he finished fourth at the Division 2 state meet, running a terrific Derryfield Park time of 16:15.2. He was within nine seconds of the top three finishers, all from Coe-Brown.
Anyway you look at it, the season has been a great success for Jared. There is one thing that would make it a complete success, however, — finish ahead of a healthy Dylan, a junior who was the Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP last year. That’s something he has never done.
“I’m a little disappointed (that Dylan was injured),” said Jared. “We’re both competitive and it would be a really big deal if I could beat him.”
Sanborn coach Scott Maxwell isn’t sure when and if Jared will catch a healthy Dylan, but he’s sure that, with similar dispositions, they’ll always battle each other.
“Jared and Dylan are very similar in their competitiveness and determination,” said Maxwell. “They both show up ready to get the most out of every workout and refuse to back down when faced with a challenge.”
In other ways, Jared and Dylan differ greatly according to Maxwell.
“Jared tends to be much more outgoing and loves being the center of attention,” said Maxwell. “He’s also really optimistic and always has a positive outlook on how races are going to play out.
“Dylan is much more reserved ... being around his brothers definitely brings him out of his shell.”
And, says Jared, they tend to have different race strategies.
“Dylan likes going strong with the pace but I like stay back and then giving it everything I have at the end,” he said. ”If I can stay with him, I think I can beat him.”
That remains to be seen but, for Maxwell, having two Khalil brothers is better than one. And with younger brother Tyson, who won the state middle school crown the week before last, joining the team, three will be better than two.
The focus this week, however, will be Jared as he will be running in Saturday’s Meet of Champions in Nashua, attempting to qualify for the New England meet Nov. 9 in Manchester, Conn.
Battling Jared near the front, as he’s done all year, will be Windham’s Rohan Rai, who will be there with his Jaguar teammates, who qualified for the MOC as did the Pinkerton boys
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.