Fahey's remarkable game (and season) for Pingree

Pingree senior QB Colton Fahey of North Andover was 18 for 22 for 363 yards and 7 TDs in a 50-43 win on Nov. 9 over previously unbeaten Dexter.
As if that wasn’t enough, with his club trailing by 1, he threw the winning 9-yard TD pass with five seconds remaining.
Then in this Saturday’s prep school bowl game, Fahey had a TD pass, a TD run and a Pick 6 in a 34-12 win over Proctor. Pingree finished up at 8-1.
Heading into the Ken Hollingsworth Bowl, he had thrown for 1,504 yards and 21 TDs.
Saturday’s game matched a couple of Turkey Town greats as Proctor was led by Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Jake McElroy, the Holy Cross baseball recruit from North Andover High.
