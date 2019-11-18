Fahey's remarkable game (and season) for Pingree

Colton Fahey of North Andover (left) has been brilliant all fall for Pingree.

Pingree senior QB Colton Fahey of North Andover was 18 for 22 for 363 yards and 7 TDs in a 50-43 win on Nov. 9 over previously unbeaten Dexter.

As if that wasn’t enough, with his club trailing by 1, he threw the winning 9-yard TD pass with five seconds remaining.

Then in this Saturday’s prep school bowl game, Fahey had a TD pass, a TD run and a Pick 6 in a 34-12 win over Proctor. Pingree finished up at 8-1.

Heading into the Ken Hollingsworth Bowl, he had thrown for 1,504 yards and 21 TDs.

Saturday’s game matched a couple of Turkey Town greats as Proctor was led by Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Jake McElroy, the Holy Cross baseball recruit from North Andover High.

Tags

Recommended for you