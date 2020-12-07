Football fields across Massachusetts, normally the center of the high school sports world at the start of the school year, fell silent this fall, with the football season pushed back to late winter/early spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
That didn’t mean, however, that every local football team was dormant.
Methuen, Andover and Central Catholic spent the fall preparing for the chance to play in 2021’s “Fall II” with organized team offseason workouts that were approved under certain circumstances by the MIAA.
Other local schools, including North Andover, Haverhill and Lawrence, were not permitted to hold fall workouts due to COVID issues.
“It was definitely tough to not have any games this fall,” said Methuen tri-captain Sam Kalivas. “But it was very meaningful to have those workouts. It helped me get to know my teammates better and was a great experience for the whole group.”
Added Andover lineman A.J. Heidtke: “It meant a lot to be out there this fall, especially to the seniors. Being able to get out around the guys and get work in was the best part of the fall. We definitely made do with what we had, and for those who went it was great.”
METHUEN STAYS COMPETITIVE
Methuen held team workouts for seven weeks, from late September to early November.
Wearing masks, and at time their football helmets, the Rangers worked on weight lifting, speed training and other non-contact activities.
“It was frustrating that we didn’t get to have a fall season,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Anthony Romano. “But it was a great opportunity to get together with the team for a mix of weight lifting and conditioning on the turf.”
Methuen closed out the workouts with a bang, holding a pair of events on Thanksgiving week — a team 7-on-7 passing scrimmage and an “Ironman” competition against Thanksgiving Day rival Dracut.
“The highlight of the workouts for me was the 7-on-7 games, because it’s the closest thing to the real deal,” said Kalivas. “(The Ironman competition) was also very exciting. I’m so thankful to our coaches. Although I couldn’t play on Thanksgiving morning, it still felt good to be out on the field getting some work in.”
ANDOVER KEEPS ACTIVE
Andover football stayed active with two practices and two days of lifting per week.
“It was very hard to hear the news there would be no fall season,” said Matt Rigazio, one of five Andover captains. “I understand the state was trying to keep us safe, but it added to the frustration that New Hampshire was moving forward with its football season. So I was very thankful to have the fall workouts.”
The workouts stressed social distancing and other CDC guidelines.
“At the workouts we would set up eight exercise stations, including lifting, conditioning and core exercises,” said fellow captain Tomas Loureiro. “We also had practices where we would go over formations and run drills.”
Added captain Ben Entner: “These workouts were definitely different from a regular football season, but nonetheless gave us a feeling of a season. Although we couldn’t wear pads and had to stay socially distant, it was nice to be able to get work in with our coaches and the whole team. Everyone was very dedicated.”
What’s next for the Golden Warriors?
“This upcoming Fall II is our biggest hope for a season, no matter the amount of games,” said captain Charles Baillargeon. “I think it would be a good ending for the seniors who are desperate for a season.”
CENTRAL STAYS STRONG
Despite the lack of contact allowed, Central Catholic did its best to simulate regular action during its twice-a-week practices.
“The workouts we had were almost identical to a real practice we would have during the regular season,” said Williams College-bound lineman Osamuyimen “Uyi” Osayimwen. “We ran through drills for each position and worked on mainly technique and play review, since we didn’t have any pads on. It was good to be back out there.
“With the regular fall season being cancelled, it meant the world to be out there with the team. Obviously the COVID-19 rules limited what we were allowed to do, and our masks had to be on at all times on and off the field. But just being around my team is a feeling you can’t find somewhere else.”
Whatever a season could look like in Fall II, Osayimwen and his Raiders have big expectations.
“We will work to have an undefeated season no matter who we play,” he said. “I know this feat is not going to be achieved easily, but nothing will stop us from chasing our goals. We love winning and that’s what we will do.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.