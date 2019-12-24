Like brother, like brother.
Well, not exactly, but Whittier Tech freshman 106-pounder Sebastien Boisvert is definitely following a path similar to older brother Xavier.
Like when Xavier was in high school, he used school choice to attend Amesbury High and, as part of a co-op agreement, wrestled for Whittier.
As a Wildcat, Xavier was one of the team’s top wrestlers, collecting 106 wins and three state vocational titles in three years of varsity competition.
Sebastien, who lives in Haverhill, is just starting his career at Whittier, of course, but he already has a 7-3 record with five pins and his older brother has no doubt that he will pass him in accomplishments by the time he graduates.
“I think he’ll do a lot better than I did,” said Xavier, a graduate of the University of New England who is headed to the army for officer’s school next week. “He’s very motivated, very dedicated, and started wrestling before I did. We have a mat in the basement and he often asks me to go down and work on things.”
Although he admits to trying the sport because of his brother, Sebastien’s introduction to wrestling was far from smooth.
“I originally tried it in the third grade but I didn’t like it,” said Sebastien. “The main reason I didn’t like it was because I was pretty small and I was losing all the time.
“Then I started again in the sixth grade and the first three tournaments I was getting pounded. Then in the fourth tournament I started having some success and I liked it a lot more. Now I love it.”
Once he found wrestling far more appealing, Sebastien started working out at The Barn in Kingston and steadily improved, so much so that there was a mini tug of war last year between those who wanted him to take his brother’s path and those who were hoping that he would attend Haverhill High.
Sebastien’s early success underlines the interest. He’s been impressive despite being just 4-foot-11 and 94 pounds and usually much smaller than his opponents.
“Hopefully, I’m going to grow more and be closer to 106 (pounds) by the end of the year,” said Sebastien. “I’m trying to gain weight but it’s hard.
“I only weighed 81 pounds last year but I put on 13 pounds by drinking a lot of protein shakes, but it’s not easy to gain weight during the season.”
When he was younger, Sebastien used to be nervous, even scared, by his lack of size, but no longer.
“I try not to think about it when I go up against a bigger kid and now I look forward to the tougher matches,” he said Monday shortly before taking on Lawrence standout Luis Mauricio and losing via a late pin. “I always think I can win and, if I don’t, I find it an opportunity to learn.
“If I’m wrestling a guy much bigger who I know is tough, I’ll try not to tie up and try to use quickness.”
Sebastien has gained confidence by training at the Barn with the likes of Central’s Jimmy Glynn and Haverhill’s Ben Davoli, both of whom are a year older, stronger and more experienced.
“That’s the thing, he doesn’t back down from anyone,” said Whittier coach Ryan Richards. “He’s got a great attitude and a great work ethic. That’s why he’s got a great future.”
Meet Sebastien Boisvert
Hometown: Haverhill
High school: Amesbury
School team: Whittier Tech
Weight class: 106, but only weighs 94
Current record: 7-3 with five pins
Wrestling club: The Barn
Family influence: Older brother Xavier won 106 matches at Whittier
Academics: High honors
Miscellaneous: Amesbury representative last year for 351 Project, for leadership and community service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.