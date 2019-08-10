WORCESTER — All families fight.
It’s just bound to happen at some point, no matter how tight-knit the unit may be. Were frustrations high after Lawrence lost an emotional, extra-inning game to Shrewsbury Friday night? Sure, of course they were.
But guess what? They’re still a family.
The bus ride back to the hotel Friday night was a quiet one, but when Post 15 got back, they hashed out all of their feelings over a late team dinner. It may have taken a while to realize at the time, but they were still one of the final four teams left in New England — they were still alive.
And when they arrived at the ballpark late Saturday morning, coach Julio Ramos noticed a different team.
“In batting practice today, the silence from the players was deafening,” he said. “They were locked in ... After we lost (on Friday), we emphasized that we have to remain as a team. We told them that we were born into adversity, but this is what we do: overcome.”
It’s what they’ve done all summer, and what they continued to do on Saturday.
Post 15 took down a strong Stamford, Connecticut team, 9-2, to keeps its chance of a New England regional title — and a potential trip to North Carolina for the Legion World Series — alive. And better yet, they will get a chance for some sweet revenge on “Championship Sunday.”
Shrewsbury Post 397 continued its undefeated run and eliminated Cumberland, Rhode Island, 6-4, in Saturday’s other game.
So that means on Sunday it’ll be Lawrence vs. Shrewsbury for the regional championship. In order for Lawrence to win, however, it will need to win twice, as Shrewsbury is still undefeated in the double-elimination tournament. The two will play the first game from Holy Cross at 1 p.m., with a potential second game if necessary at 4 p.m.
“We had a team meeting and we bonded,” said Elvis Rosario, who pitched 5.2 solid innings to pick up the win on Saturday. “We had to come together as a family, and that’s what we did today. And we got the win.”
With all that Lawrence has accomplished this summer, it seems almost a little cruel that it all comes down to one day.
But, then again, Post 15 dealt with the same adversity in the District 8 tournament, and then again when it won the program’s first-ever state tournament a week later.
Lawrence is prepared for anything that may happen on Sunday.
And, whatever does happen — good or bad — they’ll do it as a family.
“We’re way excited,” said Bryan Guerrero with a huge smile on his face, his voice hoarse from all of the yelling both Friday night and during Saturday’s game.
“These are my boys, man. We’re a family.”
SUNDAY SCHEDULE
There are two teams remaining in the New England regional championship, and Lawrence is one of them. Here is the schedule for “Championship Sunday.”
New England Championship (double-elimination)
Lawrence (3-1) vs. Shrewsbury (4-0), 1 p.m.
*Lawrence (3-1) vs. Shrewsbury (4-0), 4 p.m.
*If necessary. Lawrence must win Game 1 to force a Game 2.
