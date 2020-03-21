METHUEN – Being a real, honest-to-goodness, full-fledged Boston Red Sox fan isn’t easy.
And we’re not talking simply about the tough, thin times, like right now with the Mookie Betts-David Price salary dump or the official news about Chris Sale’s elbow surgery.
And we’re not talking about the best of times — the Red Sox four World Series titles in 16 seasons.
We’re talking about the daily grind.
We’re talking driving 32 miles of traffic there and, about four to five hours later, driving 32 miles home. We’re talking about parking. We’re talking about 50 nights (and some days) per year. And we’re talking about seeing and hearing “Pop-cahn heee-ahhh!” in your sleep.
We’re talking about Dave Kazanjian, the co-owner of Whirlaway Sports Center in Methuen.
Kazanjian has sponsored local road racers for three decades, including many of the top runners in the New England Grand Prix circuit and, of course, the Boston Marathon.
But the road racing guru has a second passion. He is a 35-year Red Sox season ticket-holder (four tickets), among just over 15,000 who have full-season tickets.
The 58-year-old Kazanjian was recently awarded 2019 Red Sox Fan of the Year for his devotion.
Several perks come with the award, including an all-expenses paid trip on the road. He has requested the Sox-Cubs trio of games at Wrigley Field, but that hasn’t been confirmed, particularly with the delays caused by Covid-19.
He will also be announced on the field before a game in 2020.
“I work seven days a week,” said the 58-year-old Kazanjian. “For me, it is one of the only times I can relax and get away. I sort of forget everything when I step into the park. And I love baseball.”
It is not only a grind being there in-person so many nights, but it comes with a price.
Kazanjian has an electronic card which is scanned at the park when he arrives and adds up all of his purchases. There are also trivia questions at the game that he can answer via text, and also while listening to games on the radio or TV for code words.
Points are tallied. And in the end, the person with the most points wins.
“It’s definitely work,” said Kazanjian. “You have to be on your toes. Plus, you know there are a lot of other people who want to win.”
In 2018, he finished 11th overall, which put him in the exclusive “Diamond Club” among the top 20 season ticket-holders.
Some of the perks that go with the EMC Club are dinner, stops by the dugout, entrance to the Green Monster area, etc.
He also earns points and saved them up over the last two years. He was able to bid, via an auction for season ticket-holders, for an all-expenses paid recent trip to Fort Myers to see the Sox-Yankees game.
He also got to take batting practice on the field the next day as well as attend a barbecue which included current Sox relievers Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman, 2004 Red Sox closer Keith Foulke and long-time Red Sox radio play by plan Joe Castiglione.
“It was an amazing trip,” recalled Kazanjian. “It was great to see a game against the Yankees. Then the barbecue, in which about 50 of us were there, asking questions. And then Joe Castiglione makes the call, just like he did after Keith Foulke caught the last out of that World Series.”
As for hitting on the field, he took lessons with long-time baseball coach and Tewksbury High athletic director Ron Drouin before heading to Florida. He had one line drive that was about 30 feet in front of the Green Monster replica.
When he got home he had some pain and a big black and blue area on the ride side of his chest. The next day he went to the doctor and realized he tore his oblique muscle.
Such is the price of glory.
Kazanjian said his first favorite player growing up was Carl Yastrzemski. Then along came other co-favorites like Dwight Evans, Pedro Martinez and Jason Varitek.
As for the current team, “I really like the way Mitch Moreland plays and I really respect what Xander Bogaerts did, committing long-term to the team.”
The 2020 season is up in the air as of now. Kazanjian doesn’t expect the season to start any time before June at the earliest.
Whenever it is, he will be there at the opener.
“That’s one of my favorite days,” said Kazanjian. “It feels like a playoff game. Everybody is happy. I think we’ll all be happy once we figure out how to get past this virus.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
***********************Sidebar
HIS FAVORITE WORLD SERIES? TOUGH QUESTION
Dave Kazanjian has a hard time picking his favorite World Series. In fact, each has its special place in his heart.
Particularly the first Red Sox title in 86 years in 2004 when the Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four games, winning the finale in St. Louis.
A few days before, his father Saco Kazanjian, who started Whirlaway Sports Center with his brother, was near the end of his life and returned home the final days and hours.
Dave watched the win with his dad, then 83. He died an hour later.
“It’s crazy, but he was alive to the see the Sox win it,” said Kazanjian. “I get emotional thinking about it. He hung in there that last day. It was tough. We watched the game and not long after he passed.”
Dave and his dad had been to only one game together in 1999. That picture hangs on the wall at Whirlaway.
As for personally, the 2013 World Series win is extra special, too.
“I was there in Boston with my team running in the Boston Marathon,” said Kazanjian. “That whole year with that Red Sox team was special. And then to do it at Fenway, wow! It just meant so much to so many people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.