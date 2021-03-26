Fans can't help B's against nemesis Islanders 

BOSTON — Let’s start with the positives, because believe it or not there were a few.
The Boston Bruins were back playing for the first time in a week Thursday night, five days removed from their COVID pause that forced them to miss a pair of scheduled contests. Before the puck was even dropped, that was an easy checkmark in the win column.
For the first time in 383 days, there were fans allowed inside TD Garden to watch the game. Vociferous, chanting, booing, giddy leather-lunged fans, all 2,191 of them, which made up the allowed 12 percent capacity.
“It felt like there were a lot more fans than there really were here. It was pretty cool,” said left wing Anders Bjork.
Lastly, three of the five Bruins who had been placed on the COVID protocol list —David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Craig Smith — were all deemed healthy and returned to action. Three others who had been dealing with various injuries — Trent Frederic, Jared Tinordi and goalie Tuukka Rask — were also back in the lineup.
Now for the ugly reality of what transpired.
For the fifth time in as many tries this season, the Bruins failed to defeat the New York Islanders. This one was particularly painful, considering they had a two-goal lead in the first period and then, after squandering that lead late in the third period, saw much maligned forward Anders Bjork tie it up by driving to the net with just 122 seconds left in regulation.
But once again, it was the Long Islanders who were celebrating at game’s end, this time after Anthony Beauvillier poked home a bit fat rebound left by goalie Jaroslav Halak just 21 seconds into overtime. It gave them 10 of a possible 10 points against the Bruins, who seem flummoxed on how to play a 60-minute (or more) contest against Barry Trotz’s boring but highly effective group.
Having just one day of practice before returning to action, this certainly wasn’t the way the Bruins wanted to start a seven-game homestead. They also weren’t thrilled about losing a game they led after two periods for the first time in 11 tries this season.
“It was nice to hear them again,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of the fans who came out Thursday night. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t send them home in a better mood.”
The sunshine and lollipops of having a live audience, Todd Angilly signing the National Anthem on site and and an early two-goal edge slowly dissipated against an Islanders team that excels at delivering death to their opponents by 1,000 paper cuts.
It started when Rask had to leave after one period because of an ‘upper body’ issue, which in all likelihood means his back was acting up again. It denied him a chance at his 300th career victory.
Then there was the issue that had Cassidy calling out his top players postgame as the Bruins not only failed to convert on a 4-minute power play midway through the second period, but allowed the Islanders’ J.G. Pageau to bury one at the other end once the power play expired.
“Guys we rely on, leaders that I’ve praised for years here,” said Cassidy, and it didn’t take a hockey savant to figure out he was talking about captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. “Disappointed they couldn’t grind it out and change when you’re supposed to to keep the momentum off that power play.”
“They need to be better. I expect better,” Cassidy added.
Attacking with patience and a purpose, the Islanders first tied the game at 2-2 on a Josh Bailey strike four-and-a-half minutes into the third, then went ahead on Oliver Wahlstrom’s goal with three minutes to go. Boston showed some gumption, though, tying it with 2:02 left in regulation as Bjork drove the net and converted a Charlie Coyle feed from behind the net.
Marchand, Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were among the Bruins flipping pucks into the stands to happy patrons at the end of pregame warmups. While no one was lining up to give them back after the game, those in attendance certainly will expect more from their heroes in Black-and-Gold moving forward.
¢¢¢
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
