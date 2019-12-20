Fantasy Football: Championship Week is your time to seize glory

Great moments are born from great opportunity.
And that’s what you have here this weekend, folks. That’s what you’ve earned here this weekend.
One game.
If you played your opponent 10 times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not on Sunday.
Sunday, we rack up fantasy points with them. Sunday, we stay with them. And we shut them down because we can! Sunday, YOU are the greatest fantasy football team in the world. You were born to be fantasy football players. Every one of you. And you were meant to be here this weekend.
This is your time. Their time is done. It’s over.
I’m sick and tired of hearing about what a great fantasy football team Jim from marketing who didn’t even draft his team and is somehow in the finals has. To heck with him. This is your time.
Now go out there and take it.
...
Phew!
Glad I got that off my chest.
I was just so fired up for championship weekend, I wanted to give you all some — completely original — motivational words before you head into your biggest fantasy football matchup of the year.
This is it.
Have some fun, and go pull off your own Miracle.
Good luck in Week 16, everyone.
*************************************************************************************
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers; vs. Texans — Yeah, he’s been absolutely ridiculous these past two weeks as the Bucs try and get as much tape as possible to judge if he’s their QB of the future, and that will continue on Saturday. These are two of the worst pass defenses in the league, so expect a shootout.
2. Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins; vs. Giants — He’s caught a TD each of the last two weeks as fellow rookie, QB Dwayne Haskins, has looked more comfortable in the pocket. Now he gets to face a weak Giants secondary which is bottom-7 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers; vs. Raiders — It’s a great matchup for one of the best pass-catching backs in the league against one of the worst teams against the pass. And, with the season virtually over, when do the Chargers just let Ekeler be the main guy? He’s had the better season, and Melvin Gordon — who fumbled two more times last week — has already held out for a new contract earlier in the year and looks destined to leave in free agency.
FADE
1. John Brown, WR, Bills; at Patriots — Did you see what Stephon Gilmore did last week? No way you want to play Brown going against the top corner in the game.
2. Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns; vs. Ravens — The Ravens can lock up first place in the AFC with a win, and are eager to avenge one of their two losses this season. I don’t see Mayfield and the Browns having much success against a defense that’s allowed just 13 passing TDs all year and has forced 18 turnovers over their current 10-game winning streak.
3. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets; vs. Steelers — This will be no revenge game for Bell against his former team. The Steelers have allowed just six rushing TDs all year (second best), and are in a must-win scenario.
DFS START/AVOID
START
1. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks; vs. Cardinals — It’s a crucial game for Seattle and the Cardinals are dead last in both passing yards allowed per game (290.4) and passing TDs allowed (34).
2. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons; vs. Jaguars — The Falcons have been playing inspired football to save coach Dan Quinn’s job, while the Jaguars — who just fired GM Tom Coughlin — are free-falling. Over their last six games, the Jags have allowed the opposing team’s lead back to rush for an average of 111.5 yards.
3. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos; vs. Lions — The Broncos have continued fighting for rookie QB Drew Lock, while the Lions have quit. Sutton, who’s having a breakout sophomore season, should have a field day against a pass defense allowing 288.6 yards per game.
AVOID
1. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots; vs. Bills — If you’re playing in a Saturday contest, don’t bother trying to save money at QB by picking Brady. Just pay up for one of the two starters in the Texans-Bucs game, which should be a shootout.
2. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders; at Chargers — The Chargers are surprisingly the fourth-best team in the league in passing yards allowed per game (197.36). Either pay up for Mark Andrews or Zach Ertz, or scroll a little down the board to Austin Hooper instead.
3. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans; vs. Saints — He’s my least favorite of the high-end RB tier this week. Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot, Chris Carson and Joe Mixon all have much better matchups and are cheaper.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 16 — Indianapolis Colts; vs. Panthers
The Panthers have packed it in, people. Over their current six-game losing streak, they’ve averaged just 19.1 points per game.
