Fantasy Football It's never too early to give thanks

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I have something in particular I’m thankful for.
Anyone who’s ever read any part of this column.
I’m not going to lie and say that my inbox is filled with e-mails regarding fantasy football every week, but there have been a handful over the past two years I’ve done this and they’ve all been positive. And my colleagues, bless them, have always been supportive and encouraging when they give this column a final edit each week.
I’m obviously aware of how many fantasy football articles get published on a daily basis during the season.
It can be overwhelming at times.
As a writer of one, it’s been hard trying to find my own voice in a space that is filled with such great content. You try not to directly copy the “big guys” in the industry, but there’s obviously bound to be some overlap — especially when it comes to player analysis.
This column is not the most original or creative whatsoever.
I try my best to make the intro section interesting, informative and funny each week, but there are obviously hits and misses.
And I would certainly never suggest that someone only read my column for fantasy advice. I mean, have you seen some of my picks?
But if anyone has ever read this column and laughed a little at the intro, or won some money in daily fantasy because a call I made panned out, then that’s all I could ever ask for. And like I said, from the few e-mails I have received, I believe that’s the case.
And that’s an awesome feeling.
So a big thank you from all of me to all of you.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving if we don’t run next week’s column before the holiday and I don’t get to say it then, and, as always ...
Good luck in Week 12, everyone.
*******************************************************************************
GET PLAYED/MAJOR FADE
PLAY
1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns; vs. Dolphins — If you somehow held on to him, or picked him up off waivers, now is finally the week to feel confident playing him. Miami has allowed 23 passing touchdowns (fourth-most in NFL) in 10 games and was just shredded by Josh Allen last week.
2. Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers; at Bengals — With James Conner (shoulder) already ruled out and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) also likely to miss this one, Samuels should see a hefty dose of touches against the league’s worst run defense.
3. Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons; vs. Buccaneers — It’s simple. Start your wide receivers against the Bucs, who are second-worst in the league in both passing yards allowed per game (290.9) and passing touchdowns allowed (25).
FADE
1. Amari Cooper/Michael Gallup, WRs, Cowboys; at Patriots — The Pats have allowed only four passing TDs all year (by far the best in the NFL) while holding opposing teams to just 152.6 passing yards per game. Plus, the weather looks like rain, which screams a heavy workload for Ezekiel Elliot.
2. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys; at Patriots — See, above.
3. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders; at Jets — Who would’ve guessed that the Jets actually allow the fewest rushing yards per game (79.1)? And over their modest two-game winning streak, they’ve held opposing teams to just 2.1 yards per carry.
DFS STARTS/AVOIDS
START
1. David Montgomery, RB, Bears; vs. Giants — He’s logged at least 14 carries each of the last four weeks, and the Giants have allowed 12 rushing TDs (third-worst) this season.
2. Jeff Driskel, QB, Lions; at Redskins — He’s got four total TDs and no turnovers in his two starts, and, more importantly, has taken off for at least five rushing attempts in both games. The Redskins are susceptible to the run (133.9 yards per game), so the opportunity for Driskel to take off will be there. Plus, he’s cheap.
3. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns; vs. Dolphins — His price is near an all-time low, and if there’s any week he’s going to look like his old, dominant self, it’s this week.
AVOID
1. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks; at Eagles — As they’ve gotten healthier over their last three games, the Eagles have held opposing QBs to just a 51% completion percentage and an average of 170.0 passing yards and 0.67 passing TDs per game (excluding Julian Edelman’s TD pass last week).
2. Brian Hill, RB, Falcons; vs. Buccaneers — Boy, he was a big whiff last week, huh? And things won’t get much better against a still-stout Bucs run defense (second-best 80.9 rushing yards per game), so don’t buy in on a bounce back.
3. Jonnu Smith, TE, Titans; vs. Jaguars — His two-week breakout was fun while it lasted. It’s been back to fantasy-irrelevance for Smith the past two weeks, and TE teammate Delanie Walker makes his return from a knee injury that has kept him out a month.
DIGGING FOR DEFENSE
Week 12 — Atlanta Falcons; vs. Buccaneers
It’s been a valiant two-week effort to save head coach Dan Quinn’s job in Atlanta. Over that time, the Falcons have held the Saints and Panthers to an average of 6.0 points per game while forcing four turnovers.
