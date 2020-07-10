Liam Sheehy is dealing with the pain and disappointment that football players, and all fall athletes, across the United States may very soon be faced with.
The former two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic linebacker/fullback from Pentucket was preparing for his senior college football season, as a linebacker and special teams ace for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in the fall.
Then, the news broke.
RPI announced last week that it was cancelling all sports for the 2020 fall season due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. That meant Sheehy’s football career was done.
“The RPI athletic director held a virtual meeting for all fall athletes,” said Sheehy (PRHS class of 2017). “I was at work and unable to be at the meeting, but my teammates reached out immediately and told me.
“I’m very disappointed that the season was cancelled. It was going to be my final year of football. I’m going to miss being on the field with my friends. I’m thankful for such an amazing three years, but it’s tough.”
While Sheehy did his best to remain optimistic throughout the spring and early summer, he was far from surprised by the decision.
“Honestly, I was expecting it,” he said. “When we were sent home from school in March, I thought it was temporary. I expected that life would be normal soon. But, based on the direction the virus is going, with no vaccine before the fall, I wasn’t surprised, even though I was still hopeful.”
Last fall as a junior, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder played in all 11 games, making 12 tackles, eight solo. He made five tackles in a win over Anna Maria, and earned RPI’s special teams Player of the Week in a victory over Buffalo State. The Engineers finished 6-5.
“With the graduation of a terrific senior class, I was looking forward to lots more playing time (as a senior),” he said. “I’ve been working out with my friends like (former Pentucket standouts) Travis Bounsy and Robert Porter.”
At both RPI and Pentucket, where he was a four-year varsity starter, Sheehy did it all on the field.
As a fullback, Sheehy ran for 1,105 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as a junior at Pentucket. He was named to the Eagle-Tribune All-Star offense and earned Cape Ann League Kinney MVP for the 10-1 Sachems. He followed that with 1,081 rushing yards and 13 TDs as a senior.
At linebacker, Sheehy made 102 tackles as a high school junior, then turned in 98 tackles and three sacks as a senior, earning Eagle-Tribune defensive All-Star and All-Scholastic honors.
Sheehy began his career at RPI as a running back, carrying four times for three yards as a freshman.
He switched to defense as a sophomore and made three tackles and one sack, earning defensive “War Dog of the Week” twice that fall. He then stepped into a more prominent role in 2019.
“I played outside linebacker and all special teams,” he said. “I think I was the same player in college that I was in high school. I took the game seriously, but had a blast on the field every day.”
The business management major, with a concentration in finance, will now turn his focus to finishing college and starting his career.
“My football career is over now, unless the league is able to put together a short spring season, which I would love,” he said. “Some kids might do a fifth year, but I don’t think that’s my path. It’s hard to imagine a life without college and teammates, especially since I had another year.
“Playing football got me into an awesome school. I’m happy I was able to contribute for three years, and the education has been amazing. With all that’s happening right now, I’m grateful that my family is healthy and I’m hopeful that life will get back to normal.”
Three-sport standout
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute incoming senior and former two-time Eagle-Tribune football All-Star Liam Sheehy was a three-sport standout for Pentucket.
In lacrosse, Sheehy was an All-CAL midfielder, who scored 26 goals as a senior. In winter track, he ran a 7.08 in the 55-meter dash, a 39.53 in the 300-meter, threw the shot put and was a member of the 4x200 relay.
