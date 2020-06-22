During Thanksgiving break of her freshman year, Maddy Coady’s father had to force her to go to the airport to return to Notre Dame.
She’s glad Dad did. That year and a half battling injuries was trying, to say the least, but the Fighting Irish rower made the most of her four years in South Bend.
She recently was awarded Notre Dame’s prestigious Ray Siegfried Award for Leadership Excellence.
“It was completely unexpected. I’m deeply honored,” said Coady, a 2016 Haverhill High graduate.
Another thing which was completely unexpected was losing her senior rowing season.
“We were on our training trip in Oak Ridge, Tennessee,” explained Coady. “The Ivy League showed up and while they were on the water the Ivy League cancelled their season. They literally left.
“(We were like) ‘Oh, my God, how horrible!’ The next day it happened to us.”
This was on the eve of their season-opening competition (March 14, Cardinal Invitational).
It seemed especially cruel for the 6-foot Coady, who was sidelined her first 1.5 seasons with a herniated disc in her back that made it difficult to even sit for classes.
Last spring she split time between the second eight and first four boats and helped lead the Fighting Irish to a fourth-place tie at the ACC Championships. She was slated to be a key again for the Irish.
Even before the pandemic, Coady planned on coming back for a fifth year of school and competition.
“It was very tempting,” said Maddy, who is living at home in Bradford. “I had planned on it. I thought I’d have to go back. But I overloaded on my classes.”
She graduated with a 3.4 cumulative GPA and has decided not to come back to row.
She landed a prestigious “Big 4” accounting job with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston. She’ll begin in January. She’ll be studying for her CPA exams, too.
Don’t expect Coady to be overwhelmed.
Being an accounting major and a Division 1 athlete is not easy. Add to that, Coady was a residence assistant (RA) her senior year.
“That’s virtually unheard of,” she said of the athlete-RA combination. “I loved it. It’s a lot of nights with a little sleep. It was awesome.”
WATER WORLD
The Coadys are at home on the water. Maddy’s younger sister, Callie, rows for UMass Amherst. Their brother, Andrew, swims at St. John’s Prep. Mom, Jean Connelly, was a Haverhill swim star. Her cousin, nationally-known rowing coach Ellen Minzner from Lawrence, is the one who encouraged the girls to try rowing.
