LAWRENCE – “What is he doing?”
There were several hundred people asking that exact question at one point last Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.
Central Catholic High had the football on its own 45-yard line, first-and-10, late in the first quarter with Everett High leading 10-7.
The shotgun snap sailed over the head of Central quarterback Ayden Pereira – the “he” in question – and bounced to the right.
Pereira should have:
A.) Jumped on the ball and taken the loss. It would been only second down and, hell, this is the Div. 1 North semifinal against Everett. “We” don’t need heroes in the first quarter, particularly a sophomore, trying to create something out of nothing.
B.) Tried to be a hero.
If you answered “A” to this scenario, like several hundred quick thinking people probably did on Saturday, you would be wrong.
Pereira scooped the awkwardly bouncing ball, went right for a few feet before rolling the other way. Then, with three Everett defenders chasing him, he threw it as far as he could to a wide open Mark Cicciarelli.
A few seconds later, Central led 14-10, on the 55-yard TD strike.
Pereira looked at that play, if taken for a 15-yard loss, as being a possible turning point.
“First of all, it was high but I should’ve caught the ball,” said Pereira. “If I dive on it ... it probably ruins the drive. Luckily, the (receivers) kept playing and they were open.”
His coach, Chuck Adamopoulos, laughed. He, like most people, would have accepted Pereira pouncing on the fumble.
“That was special,” said Adamopoulos. “He’s a different kind of kid. He’s not afraid of anything. Trust me, I’m more afraid than he is. I like to play it safe, but Ayden is not afraid to make a play.”
Of course, Adamopoulos speaks from previous experience. In Pereira’s first-ever varsity start against Springfield Central, his stat sheet would impress Lamar Jackson’s biggest fans – 12 for 16, 233 yards, three touchdown passes, three touchdown runs.
Central won, 52-42.
The defensive-minded, conservative Adamopoulos not only “got an ulcer,” but he got a glimpse of things to come from his sophomore quarterback.
As for the Everett win, 39-37 in overtime, Pereira had other moments, as in two more perfect touchdown passes of 26 yards apiece and, of course, his go-ahead touchdown run in overtime from five yards out, dragging two Everett linemen to the goal line.
For the game, Pereira, only 15 years old, was “All-State” on the stats sheet, completing 13 of 24 passes for 234 yards, the touchdown passes and a touchdown run.
Pereira, from Auburn, N.H., was very happy, but sore after injuring his throwing hand while fighting for extra yards in the third quarter.
But he was still sorer, mentally, for having to sit in the stands last year when Central edged Everett, 23-20, in the same Div. 1 North semis last year.
He was a freshman and wasn’t picked to dress for the game.
“That was one of the hardest things I ever had to do, watch my team play and I’m in the stands,” said Pereria. “That really drove me this year.”
Central’s quarterback from last year, Jared Silverio, who would’ve been a junior, decided to transfer to Buckingham, Browne & Nichols and repeat his junior year.
How does a freshman who started on the freshmen team become one of the best quarterbacks in the state so quickly?
“He’s a very good athlete,” said Adamopolous. “He can throw it. He can run. But the key is his poise. And at that position, it means so much to have a kid that his teammates believe in.”
Central senior Nick Donatio, who has received a Division 1 offer to play at Merrimack College as a defensive back or wide receiver, says there is no doubt about the team believing in their quarterback.
In fact, he pointed to that memorable play in the first quarter against Everett.
“What you hope to have at quarterback is a playmaker,” said Donatio, who had four receptions for 37 yards, one a 26-yard touchdown.
“To be honest, to be a sophomore and have as much confidence as Ayden has is hard to find,” said Donatio. “You need to trust a guy in the huddle, that he’s going to bail us out. We trust Ayden. We really do.”
How Pereira found Central
How did Ayden Pereira find Central Catholic from Auburn, N.H, which is about 30 miles away and a 45-minute drive during rush hour?
He says he visited a few schools in eighth grade.
“My local school ran the wing-T and I didn’t want to play in that offense,” said Pereira. “I wanted to look at a few prep schools, but my parents didn’t want me to live away at school. So I visited a few schools, including Central.
“My shadow day was great,” said Pereira. “There was something about the energy at the school … Oh yeah, and they played a spread offense and liked to throw the ball.”
St. John’s Prep rematch
The Central-St. John’s Prep rematch in the Div. 1 North final is set for Saturday. There is one difference from a year ago, a game Central lost, 21-0.
This game will be at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium at noon.
Per the MIAA, tickets cost $10 for adults; students and seniors, $7.
