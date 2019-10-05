Feaster Walk to 5k program begins tomorrow

This Feaster Five's "Walk to 5K" program enters its seventh year and Day 1 is on Sunday.
It is a great way to get ready for the annual Thanksgiving Day race.
Participants can improve from week to week by staying consistent and getting at least three workouts in a week for at least 30 minutes per workout.
The "C-2-5" returns to Shawsheen area of Andover and the 2019 version is expected to be its biggest yet in terms of participants and Merrimack Valley Striders volunteers there for support and instruction.
It begins at every Sunday mornings until the Feaster Five. All are expected to be there by 8 a.m.
How it works
We meet the eight Sunday’s prior to the Feaster Five at the race start.
We break into groups (walkers, walk/runners, runners) to make sure everyone has the right support.
We start with group warm ups and running tips each week.
We progress each week to further distances and more running than walking.
Who is This For?
Anyone who can walk and is looking for support and inspiration (from 8 to 98!)
Returning runners
Active runners looking to improve also can use this program to get back on track.
Need more inspiration?
You will get fitter.
You will have fun (really, really)
If you have any questions about the program send an email to info@feasterfive.com.
