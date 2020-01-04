HAVERHILL — With heavy graduation losses from last year’s 21-0 powerhouse team, Haverhill wrestling coach Tim Lawlor knew that the Hillies would be rebuilding this year.
But Lawlor also knew that one hole in the lineup would be ably filled by senior Edgar Feliciano, a transfer from Whittier Tech. Feliciano was 21-15 as a freshman 126-pounder and went 32-11 as a sophomore 132-pounder, finishing second at the sectional.
“Edgar is going to help us a lot, we’re happy to have him,” said Lawlor before the season.
So far, Feliciano has not disappointed, going a solid 14-5 as Haverhill’s 132-pounder while providing some stability in the middle of the lineup.
But whatever help Feliciano has provided the Hillies has been more than returned in his mind. As successful as he was on the mat, he freely admits that he had “anger problems” at Whittier that affected his behavior off the mat, particularly after a loss.
It wasn’t unusual when he was younger to see Feliciano stomp off the mat after a loss, throw his helmet and be in a general rage. But there has been nothing of the sort at Haverhill.
“No problems at all,” said Lawlor. “Edgar has been great.”
Feliciano, who hopes to be a fireman one day, credits assistant coach Nick Wormald for the attitude change.
“I give all the credit to coach Nick,” said Feliciano, who has been wrestling since the fifth grad. “The speeches he gives are amazing and he makes me feel like he understands me. He makes me step back from situations and look at things in a different way.”
On the mat, Feliciano is aiming to finish high at the sectional and place at state. That would be rewarding, for sure, but he feels he’s already been rewarded by wrestling for Haverhill.
“They’re like family to me and it’s changed me,” he said.
