If only Methuen’s Claudia Crowe had started playing ice hockey at a young age.
As it was, Crowe — our female Bishop Award winner for 2019-20 as the region’s top all-around three-sport athlete — perhaps displayed her athleticism on the ice as much as on the field hockey and softball fields, which is where she really excelled.
A decent basketball player in middle school, Crowe hadn’t played a minute of ice hockey until she tried out for the Methuen/Tewksbury team as a freshman “to try something new for the winter season.”
Obviously beyond raw as a freshman, Crowe played three years of JV hockey before not only playing varsity this past year but becoming a valuable contributor for the team and honored as the Red Rangers’ most improved player.
Methuen coach Sarah Oteri marveled at the progress made by Crowe in four years.
“Many of her teammates had about 10 years of skating on her, yet she still has the ability to control the puck and, even with just a few years of hockey, her stick handling and nose for the net is excellent,” said Oteri.
“From a coaching perspective, I wish Claudia had started skating when she was young because I believe she could have been a really phenomenal hockey player.”
Looking back, Crowe regrets not playing ice hockey when she was younger, because she thoroughly enjoyed being on the ice. But she has no regrets at all about field hockey and softball, both of which she started playing by the time she was 6-years-old.
Although the 5-foot-1, 110-pound dynamo (dubbed Methuen’s Might Mite last fall), excels in both sports, it’s field hockey where Crowe really stands out.
As a senior, she had a school record 26 goals and 20 assists, and she also set a Methuen career record for goals and assists. She was marked and hounded by every opponent the Rangers faced, yet still delivered.
And, says head coach Kristen Swales, “She is one of the toughest players I have ever coached. She is pretty tiny and has been knocked down/taken out by the ball, a stick, or players much bigger than her. But she always manages to get back up and keep pushing forward.”
Her all-around play earned her a spot on the Eagle-Tribune All-21st Century field hockey team and she was clearly the catalyst that propelled the Rangers to one of their finest seasons of the last 25 years at 12-4-3. She is headed to Stonehill next year on a partial field hockey scholarship.
Last year in softball, in addition to playing a rock solid second base, she hit .335 while hitting second in the order, often sacrificing her average with adept bunts or a hit-and-run to advance leadoff batter Steph Tardugno around the bases.
She was clearly a sparkplug and one of the key players as Methuen advanced to the Division 1 state finals and finished its banner season at 21-5.
She was looking for more of the same this spring before the season was wiped out by coronavirus.
“I think we would have had a wicked strong team and I felt we could have gone a long way,” she said.
With Crowe’s excellence in field hockey and softball, one would think that she might take the winter months off in order to focus on them. But she never considered it.
“I like playing three sports,” she said. “It keeps me involved and I like being part of a team. That’s the best part.”
And Crowe’s need for involvement and being on a team isn’t limited to sports. While finishing her four years in high school with a 4.08 GPA, she was a four-year member of Jr. ROTC at Methuen, she plans on continuing with ROTC at Stonehill and she is leaning toward joining the army after she completes her education.
Explaining her ROTC involvement, Crowe said: “I like learning to be a leader as part of a team and I think it helps you build good character and become a better person.”
Crowe certainly became a leader on the playing field and on the ice and, in that way, contributed with nearly as much as with her athletic talent.
4 Cs, 2 Ms
Claudia Crowe comes from an athletic family. She started playing field hockey because of big sisters Caroline, Christine and Catrina, all of whom played for Methuen. Her two younger brothers — Michael and Mitchell — are current Ranger multi-sport standouts, particularly in wrestling and basketball.
