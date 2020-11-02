Fortunately for head coach Vincent Pettis and the Haverhill girls volleyball team, freshman Mia Ferrer-Valdez had learned to adjust — several times.
The 5-foot-10 Ferrer-Valdez is finally getting totally comfortable as a valuable right-side outside hitter for the Hillies, but it hasn’t been a totally smooth adjustment.
Starting as a seventh grader, Ferrer-Valdez has enjoyed an extensive background in volleyball as the daughter of Lawrence assistant coach Marletti Valdez and the granddaughter of Lawrence head coach Marino Valdez. When they formed the Merrimack Volley club program in Lawrence, she became one of the first members.
As she became more and more involved with Merrimack Volley, Ferrer-Valdez got close with her teammates, most of whom were from Lawrence. That was ultimately the cause of her first adjustment.
“I wanted to go to Lawrence High and play with the girls I knew (from volleyball),” said Ferrer-Valdez. “But I live in Haverhill and my grandfather said from the start that I’m not going to Lawrence. That was tough for me but now I’m glad I’m at Haverhill.”
Then there was the second adjustment for Ferrer-Valdez, when this season started and her teammates were primarily upperclassmen with whom she was unfamiliar.
“It was a little difficult at first coming to a new team and fitting in,” she said. “I felt out of place.”
But Pettis recognized the dynamic and Ferrer-Valdez got some assistance from her aunt, Lismari Valdez, who was a senior for the Hillies last year.
“She gave me advice about how to deal with it,” said Ferrer-Valdez. “It’s a lot easier now.”
And then came the final adjustment. For Merrimack Volley, Ferrer-Valdez had always been a setter. But the Hillies had a veteran returnee, Kya Burdier, at that position, so she was asked to move to the front line.
“I thought I knew how to play every position, but that was frustrating because I had always been a setter,” said Ferrer-Valdez. “I didn’t feel right at a different position. I was stressed out about it at first, but I feel like I have learned from it and I enjoy it (being primarily a hitter) now. When I hit it and get the point, the passion comes back.”
Pettis was well aware of Ferrer-Valdez’s adjustments and that became a focus.
“The biggest challenge was just to get Mia comfortable playing with our varsity which is mostly seniors and juniors,” said Pettis. “I am a big believer in team chemistry and that is a focus for part of every practice. The more comfortable teammates are the more aggressive they play, and the higher their execution level becomes.
“Mia has some strong volleyball skills. It is obvious that Mia has been playing volleyball for a while.”
Marletti Valdez is sure that her daughter will have a great career with the Hillies regardless of her position.
“She’s a good setter — she has insane hands — and if she worked at setting she’d be one of the best I’ve seen,” said Valdez. “But her hitting is really good and is going to get better. I think she’s going to be a real headache for us (Lawrence) when we have to play against her.”
Of course, Valdez was in a similar position the last few years when her sister, Lismari, played for Haverhill against the Lancers. But, she said “Mia is more advanced (than Lismari) as a freshman because she started at an earlier age.”
Hail to the season
Perhaps no one was more relieved that freshman Mia Ferrer-Valdez when the coronavirus-delayed volleyball season began for Haverhill.
“It was stressing me out so much because I’ve always played volleyball,” said Ferrer-Valdez. “I was so upset. I was thinking, ‘what am I going to do with my life?’ When we were allowed to start again (after a pause), I was so anxious to play.”
