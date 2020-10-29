The opening weekend of the NHIAA football tournaments this week will probably illustrate the pitfalls of an open tourney, or one which allows struggling teams to participate.
There are four local games scheduled for Friday and Saturday and all of them are likely to be lopsided. And it’s that way around the state in all four divisions. There will be a lot of routs and very few close games, although at least one local game has a chance of being competitive.
That will be Friday night when Sanborn (0-5) travels to Timberlane (2-3). These teams played earlier in the season and the Owls rolled with ease, 42-14. But the Indians have played better recently, led by Tavante (TJ) Thornton, while Timberlane has slipped a bit.
Still, the odds are that the Owls — led by running back Dominic Pallaria — will regroup for the playoffs.
Prediction: Timberlane 34, Sanborn 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Alvirne (0-4) at Salem (3-1)
Alvirne isn’t as bad as its record, but it probably won’t do much better than in its season-opening 46-12 loss to the Blue Devils.
Prediction: Salem 35, Alvirne 10
Campbell (2-3) at Pelham (5-0)
A probable blowout for the Pythons, who already routed Campbell once (40-0). Pelham has four shutouts in five games and has outscored their five opponents 167-13.
Prediction: Pelham 34, Campbell 0
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Windham (0-3) at Londonderry (3-1)
The defending champion Lancers blasted Windham 41-0 just two weeks ago, but the Jaguars should be much better prepared this time. If Windham can contain Londonderry QB Dylan McEachern, it could pull off an upset. But that’s a huge “if.”
Prediction: Londonderry 27, Windham 10
Season record: 17-4
