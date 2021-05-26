There’s just so much that one player can do.
Even a pitcher.
As is the case with Haverhill senior Sicily DiDomenico. She is enjoying a terrific season as the No. 1 pitcher for the Hillies, but her success has not translated into a lot of victories for a young team.
At last check, DiDomenico sported a fine 1.89 ERA and had struck out 51 batters in 37 innings. But the run support has not been there. In Haverhill’s first four games, the Hillies were shut out three times and scored just one run.
Among the losses was a 2-0 loss to Lowell, which has been ranked No. 1 in Eastern Mass., thanks largely to ace pitcher Gina LaCedra, the reigning Player of the Year in Massachusetts.
Pitching your heart out with little to show for it can be frustrating, for sure, but DiDomenico takes a mature approach to her predicament.
“It’s part of the game — it happens with new girls,” said DiDomenico. “I had no idea how we’d do, but it wasn’t a huge shock with new players that we got off to a slow start.”
But the Hillies have played much better of late. After those early setbacks, they won two of their next three games, the one setback an 8-7 heartbreaker to Billerica. One of the wins was 2-0 in 10 innings over North Andover in which DiDomenico pitched the whole game and got the winning hit.
“That was pretty nice but I think the Lowell game was the best I’ve pitched,” said DiDomenico, who uses six different pitches with her curveball perhaps her best offering.
“Sicily worked incredibly hard to prepare for the season,” said Haverhill coach Kara Melillo. “Her intensity and performance have been a real positive.”
Although she did work hard in the offseason, including with pitching coach Tim Michitson, DiDomenico had no specific goal for herself for her senior campaign.
“I just wanted to come out, throw as hard as I could to help the team out, have fun and prepare for summer (softball) and college,” she said.
DiDomenico plays for Mass. Legacy in the summer and plans on playing next year at Mass. Maritime in Buzzard’s Bay where she will study Marine Science Safety, and Environmental Protection.
“I definitely want to keep pitching in college,” she said. “I love the speed of it (pitching), having control of the game and the satisfaction of talking to my teammates in the field.”
DiDomenico’s influence on the Hillies won’t be gone completely next year, however. Junior pitcher Olivia DeCicco has also pitched well (2.94 ERA) and the two hurlers regularly compare notes and help each other out.
“She (DeCicco) has a great selection of pitches and, although we have some differences, we have a lot of similarities,” said DiDomenico.
NH TOURNEY
The regional, all-invited tournament for New Hampshire softball is raising some eyebrows.
In Division 1, most of the best teams are from our area, meaning that they will be beating each other up early and one of the state’s best teams won’t get far.
Pinkerton (13-3) and dangerous Windham (7-6), who face each other Friday in a regular season finale, square off again at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day in a tourney opener and the winner faces Londonderry (11-5) June 2. Pinkerton slipped past Londonderry, 5-4, on Monday.
Salem (14-1), whose only regular season loss was to Pinkerton, faces improved Timberlane (6-7) on June 2.
MIAA SECTIONALS
At least New Hampshire is having a state tournament, just as it has in virtually every sport throughout the school year. In Massachusetts, it looks like there will just be sectionals, at least in softball. All schools can opt in regardless of record. Schools must opt in by June 2 if they plan to participate. Seeding will take place June 16-17 based primarily on winning percentage.
I guess this is better than nothing, by why deny sectional champs a chance at winning a state title?
