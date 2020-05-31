There is a premium on potent goal scorers on our 21-player field hockey All-21st Century team.
This is not to discount outstanding defensive players. There are lots of strong defensive teams, but only those with an accompanying strong offense win championships.
Thus, North Andover’s Lexi Davidson — who later stood out at Duke — is a natural, scoring 27 goals as a junior, and Andover’s Tori Roche makes the team because of her knack of finding the back of the net. She scored 50 goals in her last two years for the Warriors and continued to score in college as an All-American at Babson.
Windham’s Justine Levesque makes the team based partly on her extraordinary 35-goal season in 2014 and Chelsey Feole — our only four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star on the list — scored 28 goals as a freshman Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Salem before switching to Brooks, where she was more of an all-around midfielder.
To cite just one more example, Andover’s superb Jaclyn Torres scored 40 goals as a sophomore and junior, leading the Warriors to a state title with 22 goals that first year before switching to more of a defensive midfield position.
Besides creating offense, Torres and many of the other players — like Andover’s Laura Dimitruk, and Timberlane’s Taryn McKinnon — were key players on state championship squads.
To make the team, players must have played for at least three years locally and graduated. Thus, Windham’s Kate Blaisdell, who transferred to Hanover after her sophomore year and will be a senior in the fall, is not eligible.
Also, no goalies made our team only because they were too difficult to judge. Were those with the best statistics really the best or were they on great teams and faced few shots? That was a question too difficult to answer.
Thus, goalies like Timberlane’s Renee Clavette (2004), North Andover’s Alison McCarthy (2007) and Andover’s Shannon Tully (2011) were not considered despite great numbers. My apologies to the elite goalies who may have deserved it.
Without further ado, let’s present our impressive All-21st Century Field Hockey team.
Kadi Sickel, Timberlane (2003) — Eagle-Tribune MVP could do it all offensively and defensively. Class L co-MVP. Had 14 goals and 11 assists as senior. Named to National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American team. Two-time third team All-American at powerhouse Iowa.
Lauren Sickel, Timberlane (2003) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star proved dymanic duo with sister Kadi. Three-year All-Big East at Providence, third team All-American as senior and Providence’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Chelsey Feole, Salem/Brooks (2005) — Rare four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star was MVP as freshman and senior. Scored 28 goals as a freshman, leading Salem to state title. Switched to midfield and had 14 goals as junior and senior. Windham resident. Stood out at Boston College.
Liz Day, North Andover (2006) — Tremendous senior year capped great career. Controlled the game from the midfield. Eagle-Tribune MVP led Knights to 22-1-2 record. All-Scholastic and MVP in Cape Ann League.
Carolyn Malloy, Salem (2007) — Eagle-Tribune MVP, led Salem to four straight state title games and three championships. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 30 goals as a senior, 80 for her career. Played at Northeastern.
Lauren Gaffny, North Andover (2007) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star had season to remember as senior. Led area with 31 goals and also had 13 assists. Fueled Knights to banner 22-1 season.
Emily Cannon, Timberlane (2009) — All-around midfielder led Owls to first undefeated state championship season. Great defender scored 12 goals including OT winner in playoffs. Class L MVP and named All-Northeast Region.
Laura Dimitruk, Andover (2010) — All-Scholastic Division 1 Player of the Year and Eagle-Tribune MVP. Midfield maestro had 6 goals and 24 assists. Scored goal to upset A-B in North finals and goal in state title game as Andover went 24-0.
Jordyn Hamilton, Pinkerton (2011) — Had great four-year career that included Division 1 all-state first team three straight years. Controlled game from midfield with 18 goals, 12 assists as senior. Scored school record 24 goals as junior. NFHCA All-American, played at Boston College.
Jaclyn Torres, Andover (2012) — Three-time All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior. Scored 22 goals with 13 assists as sophomore to lead Andover to state title. Scored 18 goals as a junior and then unselfishly switched to midfield. “I haven’t seen an athlete quite like her in 30 years,” said coach Maureen Noone. Played at Brown.
Justine Levesque, Windham (2014) — Scoring machine tallied 35 goals as senior, the most in area in at least 25 years. Had five hat tricks and unstoppable shot. Played at Merrimack.
Jillian Hughes, Andover (2015) — Athletic and smart midfielder had 10 goals, 15 assists as senior. Eagle-Tribune MVP and MVC Player of Year. All-Scholastic, enjoyed great career at Salisbury.
Tori Roche, Andover (2015) — Natural goal scorer, had 27 goals as senior, 23 as junior. At her best in clutch. All-MVC. “Great eye-hand coordination and you can put her anywhere and she’d score,” said coach Maureen Noone. Kept scoring as standout All-American at Babson College, netting 22 goals as junior.
Lexi Davidson, North Andover (2015) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 27 goals as a junior with 19 assists and named second team All-American. Played on U17 Junior National Team and U19 National team. Enjoyed great career as defender at Duke.
Emma Johns, North Andover (2015) — A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Nearly impossible to get around and directed offense from midfield. Had 9 goals and 20 assists as senior. “The toughest, hardest working player I have coached,” said coach Courtney Breen.
Casey Thompson, Central Catholic (2017) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MVP as junior. Scoring 52 career goals, she helped turn Central into force. “She’s the whole package; we built the team around her,” said coach Josselyn Wilson. Top player at Boston University.
Emma Farnham, Andover (2017) — Eagle-Tribune MVP, cousin of 2010-11 standouts Kate and Ann Farnham. Co-MVP for MVC large. Midfielder, played at UMass Lowell. Extremely smart player. “She had a great understanding of the game and was extremely unselfish,” said coach Maureen Noone.
Taryn McKinnon, Timberlane (2017) — Tough as nails defender. Unanimous (no one else nominated) Division 1 MVP. Directed offense from back position and had 9 goals, 16 assists as Timberlane repeated as Division 1 state champion.
Claudia Crowe, Methuen (2019) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Two-time MVC small MVP. Dynamic scorer helped uplift Rangers’ program. Had school-record 26 goals and 20 assists as senior and set school record for career goals. Committed to Stonehill.
Maddie DiPietro, Central Catholic (2019) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and MVP as junior. Scored 28 goals as senior, finished career with school-record 73 goals. Windham resident. MVC Large MVP. Stood out on defense as sophomore. “She can change a game in one instance,” said coach Josselyn Wilson.
Lexi Rivet, North Andover (2019) — Backbone of North Andover defense, but still scored 16 goals. Two-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star. A tremendous leader, she’s headed to UVM to play field hockey.
