Field hockey change to 7 on 7 could mean more scoring/excitement

There are not too many complaints on the field hockey front.
While area soccer coaches in Massachusetts are rightfully up in arms over the modifications imposed on their game due to the coronavirus pandemic, including no headers or throw-ins, field hockey coaches are far more amenable to their sport’s new requirements.
The main changes for field hockey are the elimination of penalty corners near the goal and making the game 7 vs. 7 rather than 11 vs. 11.
The latter change could actually make the game more exciting, and lead to more scoring, just like in ice hockey when a player is removed for overtime. A higher scoring game might make the sport more appealing.
My first reaction when I heard about the changes, however, was that it might be a disadvantage to teams that have been cultivating depth while providing an advantage to smaller teams with several standouts.
But highly successful Andover coach Maureen Noone, who should have one of the deeper teams in the state as usual, doesn’t believe that will be the case. She thinks that teams with depth like the Warriors could be in good shape.
“The modifications of a 7 vs. 7 game creates more opportunities for subbing, and quicker play,” said Noone. “We have a veteran team, returning 15 or more players who are anxious to get started in any way possible.
“We will look at combinations of line subbing, instead of individual subbing. I think it will be fine for us.”
But could the 7 vs. 7 format be a boon to smaller teams, with maybe just eight decent players, with less depth? Maybe, maybe not.
“I think a team with eight good players can compete if they rotate properly,” said Noone. “The game will definitely require great speed and stamina to win the field.”
Noone is also okay with the elimination of penalty corners, which are often the determining factor in who wins a hotly contested game.
“Without corners, the game may have more flow to it and cut down injuries — especially with the flyer or other defenders on the corner,” said Noone. “I’m okay with it.
“I think if you asked if this is perfect — of course it is not and I would rather not have all the restrictions ..... but knowing this will not be a ‘normal’ season, I’m happy to get the girls playing and back to some normalcy. I know none of our coaches or players complained when the modifications were released because they feel the same way.”
If there is a negative for Andover, it’s that there will unfortunately not be a state tournament. With almost everyone back, including standout captains Paige Gillette, Hanna Medwar, Heather Graham and Alana Miller, from a 16-3-4 North championship squad, the Warriors were sure to make noise in the postseason.
“With no state tournament run as a goal, we will have to find other incentives to work toward,” said Noone. “I am just happy we are doing something with our kids.”
