Field hockey notebook: Medwar commits to Middlebury

Andover High senior Hanna Medwar, one of the most accomplished field hockey players in area history, has committed to Middlebury.
The Panthers have won three straight Division 3 national titles and four in the past five seasons.
She scored 17 goals last fall and has 49 for her career. This fall she could join Chelsey Feole of Windham High then Brooks School as the only four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in field hockey since 1986 (35 years).
ANDOVER HIGH odds and ends: Heather Graham and Hanna Medwar both scored 17 goals last fall while Emma Reilly, a Division 1 college prospect, had five goals. ... Returning goalie Paige Gillette had 14 shutouts with a 0.71 goals-against-average and 91% save percentage last year. ... Andover lost in the state semifinals to Somerset-Berkeley, which was led by two dominant boys. ... Including her three years at Wilmington, Maureen Noone has a spectacular 372-71-68 record. ... Andover was the 2019 MVC Division 1 champion. ... Former Andover tri-captain Bridget Morris (AHS ‘12) is new to the staff. ... Alana Miller has committed to Catholic University.
ASSISTANT COACHES: Dan Casper, Billy Beauchesne, Cat Gross, Mikayla Panneton, Bridget Morris
CENTRAL CATHOLIC odds and ends: New assistants include 2020 Central grads Meghan Ferris and Carla Bouchrouche. ... Abigail Colburn is the lone captain. ... Leading returning goal scorers are Caitlin Finneran (9), Grace Gervais (7) and Hannah Cuff (3).
ASSISTANT COACHES: Abbie King, Meghan Ferris, Julie DeFelice and volunteers Tara Early, Carla Bouchrouche
HAVERHILL odds and ends: On Oct. 1, Haverhill AD Tom O’Brien announced the school was postponing many of its fall sports: field hockey, soccer and volleyball. Football had already been postponed.
O’Brien wrote: “The board of health considered many factors but ultimately decided in the interest of public safety, sports should be put on hold. This will continue to be evaluated and if we are unable to resume the seasons, they will be moved to early spring.” ...
New assistant Emma Laviolette was a quad-captain for the Hillies in 2018 and now is a student at UMass Lowell. ... Catie Chadwick is a second-year captain. ... Haverhill showed improvement with three wins last fall after a winless 2018 campaign.
ASSISTANT COACH: Melanie Hodson, Emma Laviolette
LAWRENCE odds and ends: A while back, Lawrence High postponed all its fall sports due to high COVID-19 numbers.
METHUEN odds and ends: Methuen was the 2019 MVC 2 champion. ... Peyton Petisce, who is home-schooled, is the granddaughter of Methuen’s Ken Waldie, a great Ranger fan/dad who died in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. ... New assistant Josephine Nolet, who plays at Southern Connecticut, played for Haverhill last year. ... The bad news is this is seventh-year coach Kristen Swales’ first season without a Crowe sister playing for her. The good news is Catrina Crowe is still an assistant. Last year Claudia Crowe broke most of Swales’ scoring records.
ASSISTANT COACHES: Jillian Tobin, Catrina Crowe, Josephine Nolet
NORTH ANDOVER Odds and ends: Returning starter Lexi Swartz (6 goals) and two other returning seniors didn’t come out. ... New JV coach Jason Guarente is a North Andover track coach and his mother, Barbara, is the long time Saugus field hockey coach. ... Among returnees, Libby Harrison scored four goals last year and Kaleigh Regan and Summer Gordon each scored two. ... Boys ice hockey coach Pete Marfione is the second-year freshman coach.
Assistants: Jason Guarente (JV), Pete Marfione (Frosh.)
...
