SCORING
Player, School G PTS PPG
Grace Efosa, Whitter 20 489 24.5
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 146 18.3
Ester Mills, Fellowship 14 253 18.1
Sarah Dempsey, Windham 21 378 18.0
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 21 363 17.3
Tatum Shaw, Andover 25 395 15.8
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 19 298 15.7
Yarleen Betances, Lawrence 14 217 15.5
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 23 353 15.4
Taina Mair, Brooks 21 317 15.1
Aliyah Talley, Whittier 20 290 14.5
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 26 372 14.3
Kennedy Herndon, Phillips 13 175 13.5
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 22 297 13.5
Staci Krafton, Whittier 20 263 13.2
Leandra Kwo, Haverhill 21 276 13.1
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 22 283 12.9
Emily Downer, Central 22 276 12.6
Olivia Murray, Salem 23 288 12.5
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 19 223 12.3
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central 18 210 11.7
Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket 26 303 11.7
McKenna Williams, Pelham 13 151 11.6
Kya Burdier, Haverhill 17 191 11.2
Eva Fabino, Presentation 18 198 11.0
Madison Houghton, Sanborn 19 207 10.9
Olivia Barron, Methuen 19 204 10.7
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 17 182 10.7
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 12 125 10.4
Anna Foley, Andover 25 253 10.1
Adrianna Niles, Central 21 204 9.7
Norah Connors, No. Andover 20 192 9.6
Hannah McGrath, Phillips 12 115 9.6
Mia Censullo, Timberlane 15 139 9.3
Jesse Ames, Pinkerton 22 202 9.2
Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence 17 153 9.0
Christina Firek, Haverhill 21 189 9.0
Shea Krekorian, Andover 25 221 8.8
Hannah Martin, No. Andover 21 185 8.8
Claire Finney, Central 22 192 8.7
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 19 164 8.6
Kyle Buckley, Phillips 13 109 8.4
Lili Rutherford, Pelham 19 157 8.3
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 26 207 8.0
Miany Molina, Gr. Lawrence 15 116 7.7
Brooke Hardock, Andover 25 190 7.6
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 20 149 7.5
Carly Saif, Salem 23 169 7.4
3-POINTERS
Player, School Gms 3s 3s/per
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 22 2.75
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 23 61 2.65
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 12 125 2.58
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 26 63 2.42
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 19 46 2.42
Taina Mair, Brooks 21 48 2.29
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 17 34 2.00
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 19 37 1.95
Norah Connors, No. Andover 20 39 1.95
Stella Hazelton, Salem 21 40 1.91
Grace Efosa, Whittier 20 35 1.75
Tatum Shaw, Andover 25 41 1.64
Olivia Murray, Salem 23 36 1.57
Claire Finney, Central 22 29 1.32
Christina Firek, Haverhill 21 27 1.29
Brooke Hardock, Andover 25 32 1.28
Shea Krekorian, Andover 25 31 1.24
Olivia Barron, Methuen 19 23 1.21
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 19 23 1.21
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 20 24 1.20
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 22 25 1.14
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 21 24 1.14
Molly Madigan, Brooks 18 20 1.11
Claudia Porto, Central 22 24 1.09
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 22 24 1.09
Emma Riley, Brooks 19 20 1.05
*Games missing: Lawrence (6), Whittier (1), Pelham (3), Brooks (2), Greater Lawrence (1). Phillips and Bradford Christian have not consistently reported scores.
