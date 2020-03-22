Girls Hockey

Goals

Name School Goals

Hannah Keating HPNA 26

Molly Fahey Pinkerton 24

Jessica Driscoll Methuen/Tewksbury 23

Carly Stefanini Brooks 21

Brooke Rogers Brooks 21

Lauren Adams Andover 19

Jordan Wasiejko Pinkerton 18

Eliana Kane HPNA 17

Quinn Healy Brooks 16

Molly Driscoll Brooks 11

Kate Gemmell Andover 10

Brianna O’Neill Brooks 10

Spencer St. Pierre Pinkerton 10

Reese Pascucci HPNA 9

Kat Yelsits HPNA 8

Lydia Pendleton Methuen/Tewksbury 8

Madison Gibeault Pinkerton 8

Brenna Greene Methuen/Tewksbury 7

Kelsey Levesque Pinkerton 7

Morgan Whitlock HPNA 6

Emma Skafas HPNA 6

Casey Jackson Central Catholic 6

Kalli Archambault Andover 5

Carmella Hillner Central Catholic 5

Maddie Guy Central Catholic 5

Emily Buckley Pinkerton 5

Shutouts

Name School Shutouts

Jenny Hubbard HPNA 7

Lillian Jagger Andover 4

Sydney Correa Brooks 4

Kaia Hollingsworth Methuen/Tewksbury 3

Molly Elmore Andover 1

Phillips Academy boys and girls did not report statistics.

