Girls Hockey
Goals
Name School Goals
Hannah Keating HPNA 26
Molly Fahey Pinkerton 24
Jessica Driscoll Methuen/Tewksbury 23
Carly Stefanini Brooks 21
Brooke Rogers Brooks 21
Lauren Adams Andover 19
Jordan Wasiejko Pinkerton 18
Eliana Kane HPNA 17
Quinn Healy Brooks 16
Molly Driscoll Brooks 11
Kate Gemmell Andover 10
Brianna O’Neill Brooks 10
Spencer St. Pierre Pinkerton 10
Reese Pascucci HPNA 9
Kat Yelsits HPNA 8
Lydia Pendleton Methuen/Tewksbury 8
Madison Gibeault Pinkerton 8
Brenna Greene Methuen/Tewksbury 7
Kelsey Levesque Pinkerton 7
Morgan Whitlock HPNA 6
Emma Skafas HPNA 6
Casey Jackson Central Catholic 6
Kalli Archambault Andover 5
Carmella Hillner Central Catholic 5
Maddie Guy Central Catholic 5
Emily Buckley Pinkerton 5
Shutouts
Name School Shutouts
Jenny Hubbard HPNA 7
Lillian Jagger Andover 4
Sydney Correa Brooks 4
Kaia Hollingsworth Methuen/Tewksbury 3
Molly Elmore Andover 1
Phillips Academy boys and girls did not report statistics.
