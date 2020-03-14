Final High School Hockey Statistics

Boys Hockey
Goals
Name School Goals
Ryan Pappalardo Salem 24
Steve Ingram Andover 21
Anthony Survilas Salem 18
Evan Foskett Haverhill 16
Colby Scott Methuen 16
Ethan Schena Methuen 15
Andrew Perry No. Andover 15
Ethan Burgess Pinkerton 15
Richie Hardy Pentucket 14
Mike Montanile Windham 14
Tommy Langlois Windham 13
Michael Dinges Central 12
Aidan Hollingsworth Methuen 12
TJ Fredo No. Andover 12
Sam Maietta Salem 12
Brendan Fitzgerald Haverhill 11
Brady Ferreira Haverhill 11
Jimmy Boyle No. Andover 11
Cole Fagan No. Andover 11
Josh Smith Pentucket 11
Mason Drouin Pinkerton 11
Leo Byers Andover 10
Jake Doucette Central 10
Evan Arpin Andover 9
Charlie Alcorn Brooks 9
Jack MacKinnon Brooks 8
Jackson Petisce Methuen 8
Brett Levesque Pinkerton 8
Joe Marra Pinkerton 8
Aidan Chane Salem 8
Joseph Bodenrader Salem 8
Owen Brea Windham 8
Charlie Breen Windham 8
Shutouts
Name School Shutouts
Spencer Deane Salem 6
Michael Brothers Central 5
Matt Gilliland Pinkerton 3
Jake Brezne Andover 2
JJ Quill Andover 2
Patrick Green No. Andover 2
Vito Mancini Windham 2
Zach Roughan Haverhill 1
Girls Hockey
Goals
Name School Goals
Hannah Keating HPNA 26
Molly Fahey Pinkerton 24
Jessica Driscoll Methuen/Tewksbury 23
Carly Stefanini Brooks 21
Brooke Rogers Brooks 21
Lauren Adams Andover 19
Jordan Wasiejko Pinkerton 18
Eliana Kane HPNA 17
Quinn Healy Brooks 16
Molly Driscoll Brooks 11
Brianna O’Neill Brooks 10
Spencer St. Pierre Pinkerton 10
Reese Pascucci HPNA 9
Kat Yelsits HPNA 8
Lydia Pendleton Methuen/Tewksbury 8
Madison Gibeault Pinkerton 8
Brenna Greene Methuen/Tewksbury 7
Kelsey Levesque Pinkerton 7
Morgan Whitlock HPNA 6
Emma Skafas HPNA 6
Casey Jackson Central Catholic 6
Kalli Archambault Andover 5
Kate Gemmell Andover 5
Carmella Hillner Central Catholic 5
Maddie Guy Central Catholic 5
Emily Buckley Pinkerton 5
Shutouts
Name School Shutouts
Jenny Hubbard HPNA 7
Lillian Jagger Andover 4
Sydney Correa Brooks 4
Kaia Hollingsworth Methuen/Tewksbury 3
Molly Elmore Andover 1
Phillips Academy boys and girls did not report statistics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.