Final High School Hockey Statistics

Staff file photoAndover's Steve Ingram had a breakout winter, finishing second among area boys in goals.

 Ryan Hutton

Boys Hockey

Goals

Name School Goals

Ryan Pappalardo Salem 24

Steve Ingram Andover 21

Anthony Survilas Salem 18

Evan Foskett Haverhill 16

Colby Scott Methuen 16

Ethan Schena Methuen 15

Andrew Perry No. Andover 15

Ethan Burgess Pinkerton 15

Richie Hardy Pentucket 14

Mike Montanile Windham 14

Tommy Langlois Windham 13

Michael Dinges Central 12

Aidan Hollingsworth Methuen 12

TJ Fredo No. Andover 12

Sam Maietta Salem 12

Brendan Fitzgerald Haverhill 11

Brady Ferreira Haverhill 11

Jimmy Boyle No. Andover 11

Cole Fagan No. Andover 11

Josh Smith Pentucket 11

Mason Drouin Pinkerton 11

Leo Byers Andover 10

Jake Doucette Central 10

Evan Arpin Andover 9

Charlie Alcorn Brooks 9

Jack MacKinnon Brooks 8

Jackson Petisce Methuen 8

Brett Levesque Pinkerton 8

Joe Marra Pinkerton 8

Aidan Chane Salem 8

Joseph Bodenrader Salem 8

Owen Brea Windham 8

Charlie Breen Windham 8

Shutouts

Name School Shutouts

Spencer Deane Salem 6

Michael Brothers Central 5

Matt Gilliland Pinkerton 3

Jake Brezne Andover 2

JJ Quill Andover 2

Patrick Green No. Andover 2

Vito Mancini Windham 2

Zach Roughan Haverhill 1

Girls Hockey

Goals

Name School Goals

Hannah Keating HPNA 26

Molly Fahey Pinkerton 24

Jessica Driscoll Methuen/Tewksbury 23

Carly Stefanini Brooks 21

Brooke Rogers Brooks 21

Lauren Adams Andover 19

Jordan Wasiejko Pinkerton 18

Eliana Kane HPNA 17

Quinn Healy Brooks 16

Molly Driscoll Brooks 11

Brianna O’Neill Brooks 10

Spencer St. Pierre Pinkerton 10

Reese Pascucci HPNA 9

Kat Yelsits HPNA 8

Lydia Pendleton Methuen/Tewksbury 8

Madison Gibeault Pinkerton 8

Brenna Greene Methuen/Tewksbury 7

Kelsey Levesque Pinkerton 7

Morgan Whitlock HPNA 6

Emma Skafas HPNA 6

Casey Jackson Central Catholic 6

Kalli Archambault Andover 5

Kate Gemmell Andover 5

Carmella Hillner Central Catholic 5

Maddie Guy Central Catholic 5

Emily Buckley Pinkerton 5

Shutouts

Name School Shutouts

Jenny Hubbard HPNA 7

Lillian Jagger Andover 4

Sydney Correa Brooks 4

Kaia Hollingsworth Methuen/Tewksbury 3

Molly Elmore Andover 1

Phillips Academy boys and girls did not report statistics.

