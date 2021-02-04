1,000 for Shaw
Tatum Shaw scored 26 points to surpass 1,000 in her career and lead Andover to a 52-31 Senior Night win over Billerica at the Dunn Gym. Fellow senior Paige Gillette backed her with 8 points. Shaw now has 1,004 points.
Pair for Ryan
Sean Ryan scored twice as Central Catholic came out of a 1-1 first period deadlock to whip Haverhill, 7-1.
Big Mac Attack
Junior guard Jake McGlinchey scored a career 21 points including 10-10 from the line in Pelham’s 65-55 win over Hollis-Brookline. Jake Dumont scored 17 of his 20 in the second half.
‘Historic’ Schwalm
North Andover senior Sydney Schwalm had a race for the ages Wednesday when she placed first in the North Shore League slalom race with a 20.17. She not only stayed unbeaten but she beat the runner-up by more than five seconds. “In all my years of coaching, no one has won by that differential,” said veteran coach Jerry Marchegiani, who has been at it for 48 years.
Super Seniors
Seniors Solana Fahey (8 points, 3 steals) and Katrina Garcia (2 points, 2 rebounds) helped North Andover to a 58-34 Senior Night win over Lowell. Hannah Martin led with 18 points and Katie Robie added 12 for the 1-4 Knights.
Driscoll the hero
Jessica Driscoll’s fourth goal came with four minutes left and gave Methuen-Tewksbury the 5-4 win over HPNA. M.J. Petisce scored her first career goal for the Red Rangers.
Methuen now 6-1
Methuen improved to 6-1 with an 81-75 win over Chelmsford. Isaac Allen (18), Jason Perello (16), Mitchelle Crowe (14) and Andrew Lussier (13) were all in double figures.
Rolling 7s
Andover blitzed Billerica, 76-46, to improve to 7-0. Zayn Aruri led the way with 18 (4 3-pointers), Aidan Cammann had 11 and Luke Poirier 10.
9 forfeits
Campbell won the only match which was contested but Pelham wrestling used nine forfeits for the blowout win.
Dominant defense
Ashley Dinges scored 19 points and Leah Deleon (10) and Samantha Guertin (8) had career highs as Central rolled past Haverhill, 67-45. Cailyn Scharneck, Adrianna Niles and Deleon played brilliant to hold Hillie scoring machine Colleen Phiri (13 points) in check. Kya Burdier lead HHS with 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.