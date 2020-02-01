Final Score: Adams scores hat trick to lead Andover past M/T

 Timothy Jean

Huge win for Warriors

The Andover girls hockey team got its biggest win of the year, getting three goals from Lauren Adams to take down defending Division 1 state champ Metheun/Tewksbury, 4-3. Hannah Rowe scored the other goal for the Warriors (7-4-3), and Jess Driscoll had a hat trick for the Red Rangers.

Hillies break out

Evan Foskett scored twice and both Charlie Rastauskas and Brady Ferreira had a goal and two assists to lead Haverhill to a 7-3 win over St. Joseph’s.

100 points for Hardy

It was a tough end to the game for the Pentucket boys hockey team, allowing four goals in the final 2:25 in a 6-4 loss to North Reading, but star junior Richie Hardy scored a goal and reached the 100-point milestone for his career.

Maitta is the man

Junior Sam Maitta scored twice to lead Salem to a solid 3-1 win over a talented Merrimack team. The Blue Devils (9-2-3) got 17 saves from goalie Spencer Deane, and fired over 40 on the Merrimack (8-2-0) goalie.

Outstanding Alfonso

The Methuen boys hockey team got back to a .500 record after taking down Newton South, 5-1. Zach Alfonso made 43 saves in net, and Ethan Schena scored twice for the Rangers (6-6-1).

Season-highs

Freshman Anna Foley tied her season-high with 19 points, and Paige Gillette (8), Tess Gobiel (7) and Morgan Nusky (6) all had season-highs coming off the bench to lead Andover to a 79-36 win over Revere.

