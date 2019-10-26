Warriors come back

Trailing by a goal at halftime, the Andover field hockey team came back to earn a 3-2 win over Cohasset. Heather Graham had a goal and an assist for the Warriors (12-2-4).

Raiders clinch

The Central Catholic boys soccer team clinched a spot in the postseason for the fifth straight year with a 1-0 shutout of Billerica. Jackson Wetherbee scored the goal off a nice pass from John McCarthy, and James Sorenson posted the shutout in goal.

