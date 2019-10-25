Final Score: Andover's Lee wins MVC individual title, Haverhill and Central tie for team crown

Gress, Atwood lead upset
Jackson Gress scored two goals and Joe Atwood turned in 14 saves for Andover, which dealt North Andover its second loss of the season, 3-1. Evan Arpin added the other Golden Warrior (8-6-3) goal. Max Camallaro scored for the Scarlet Knights (12-2-2).
Souza, Andover score big win
Rachel Souza’s second half goal gave Andover a 1-0 victory over rival North Andover in a battle of MVC powers.
The Golden Warriors improved to 11-2-3, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 10-3-3.
Win No. 200
Sam Driend scored team-highs in kills (15) and service points (12) and added three aces as Methuen handed North Middlesex its third loss of the season, 3-1. The victory was career win No. 200 for Rangers head coach Matt Twomey.
MVC champs
Methuen-Tewksbury swimming clinched its second straight MVC Division 2 title with a 99-79 victory over Lowell.
Kyra Donahue led the Red Rangers, winning the 50 freestyle (26.44) and 100 freestyle (57.97) and swimming on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. Callie DeLano won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Lee, Haverhill, Central win gold
Andover’s Mac Lee shot an even-par 72 to win the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship individual title on Thursday at Vesper Country Club in Tyngsboro.
The Boston College-bound Lee placed third last fall.
Haverhill and Central Catholic tied for the team title, each finishing with a final score of 243. Andover was right behind in third with a 244.
Central was led by Mikey Yfantopulos (74) in second overall and defending champ Josh Lavallee (77) in third.
Haverhill was paced by No. 4 overall Sean Crockett (81) and No. 12 Jackson DiFloures (84).
North Andover was fifth, led by Adam Heinze (80), who finished in a tie for sixth with Andover’s Nick Ventura.
Doing it all
Nataly Guzman led Greater Lawrence in service points (17), assists (11) and aces (10) as the Reggies topped Chelsea 3-0.
Marinello comes through
Adrianna Marinello scored with five minutes left in the game to give Central Catholic a 1-1 tie with Tewksbury. Faith Lee assisted on the goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.