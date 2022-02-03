Andover scored 437 points to win the MVC Swim Championships with Chelmsford second (359) and the Lowell-North Andover co-op third (239).
Golden Warrior individual double-winners were Henry Campbell (200 freestyle, 500 free) and Matvey Malinovski (200 IM, 100 free).
Haverhill's Danny McLaughlin set a meet record in the 100 fly with a time of 51.81. He also won the 100 back.
Cassidy powers Owls
Freshman Ella Lampron's late basket and clutch free throws by senior captain Cassidy Powers (15 points) lifted Timberlane past Coe-Brown 37-31. Maia Parker also had 15 points.
Perfect 10s
Lewis Garcia, Mike Diaz and Sam Cruz each scored 10 points and Greater Lawrence beat Essex Tech 45-36.
Drejaj steps up
Methuen held Billerica scoreless in the first quarter and the Rangers cruised, 52-37, to improve to 10-3. Isaac Allen was feeling it with 24 points and 5 treys while freshman Martin Drejaj added 8 points.
Kinsley hits for 19
Northern Essex pounded Roxbury 81-52 for its eighth straight win. Cristian Kinsley scored 19 points and was joined in double figures by Metin Yavuz and Daniel Almarante.
Perry in OT
Cullen Dolan scored with 14.8 seconds left in regulation and Andrew Perry scored in OT off a Brady Tremblay rebound as North Andover topped Newton South, 3-2. Troy Takesian stopped 31 of 33 NS shots.
Wong PRs
Carlin Wong had personal bests in two events and North Andover edged Tewksbury and Lowell in a tight gymnastics tri-meet.
Stat stuffer
Windham wrapped up the regular season with a 43-39 win over Keene. Bree Amari had 13 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 assists. Chloe Weeks, Hannah Smith and Avery Steffanides added six points each.
