Andover wins title
Andover’s boys hockey team surged past Westford, 5-3, to capture the MVC large title and, by so doing, qualify for the state tournament. Anthony Previte scored the game-winner with 1:43 left to play and Tim Kobelski had a goal and an assist. Jake Brezner had 24 saves for the Warriors (9-8-1).
On-two punch
Drew Brown scored 21 points and Derek Crowley added 18 as Pelham rolled over Bishop Brady, 84-53.
Notre Dame rallies
Trailing by 11 points at halftime, Notre Dame of Lawrence charged back with 37 points in the second half to edge Greater Lawrence 52-50.
McGough wins it!
Ellen McGough had four 3-pointers and more than half of Sanborn’s points with 17, and got the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, as the Indians nipped Kennett, 33-32.
Williamson saves it
Junior Ben Williamson made some big saves in net and Cole Fagan got the game-winner as North Andover (11-3-5) edged Beverly, 2-1,
