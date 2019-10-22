Astros erupt
Trailing 1-0 at the half, Pinkerton’s girls scored six times in the second half to clip Keene, 6-1. Mattie Sullivan had a hat trick and Macy Graves scored twice for the Astros.
Win for PMA
With time running out for Presentation of Mary, which will close after this school year, the Panthers registered a big 3-1 win over Chelsea in volleyball. Sara D’Agostino had six kills and 5 blocks and Arlette Cabral had seven aces among her 20 service points for PMA. It will play its last home game ever Thursday.
Playoff-type win
Haverhill’s girls won a huge 2-1 win over Tewksbury to near playoff status. Elena Albano and Meghan McAuliffe scored for the Hillies (7-7-1)
Pair for Robarts
Aidan Robarts scored twice, giving him seven goals on the year, and Tanner Van Cor notched his eighth goal as Haverhill (8-6-1) moved closer to a playoff berth with a 4-0 shutout of Methuen.
Andover sinks A-B
Acton-Boxboro usually gives the Andover swim team a good test, but not this year as the Golden Warriors won all but one event in a 103-81 victory. Freshman Michaela Chokureva won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and was on two winning relays to lead the way for the unbeaten Warriors (11-0).
Schwartz nets 5!
Catherine Schwartz scored five goals to power the Whittier Tech girls past Notre Dame, 6-4.
Calderwood scores!
Four-year defender Ethan Calderwood scored his first career goal as Whittier Tech ripped PMA 9-0. David Wilson scored twice for the Wildcats (7-7-1).
The shutout returns
After giving up goals in its last two games following 13 straight shutouts, North Andover returned to form with a 4-0 boys soccer blanking of Central Catholic. Jack Detterman scored twice for the Knights (14-1-1) and Tyler Bussell made four saves in goal.
