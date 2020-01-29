Astros slay unbeaten Concord
The key this time around, according to Pinkerton boys hockey coach Sam Littlefield, was that his team stayed out of the penalty box. It also helped that the Astros got two power play goals and 38 saves from Matt Gilliland to hand Concord its first loss of the year, 3-0. The Crimson Tide (11-1) had beat Pinkerton 7-1 earlier in the year thanks to scoring four goals off of one five-minute major penalty.
An ‘Angel’ for Lancers
Sophomore Angel Miranda had a pin at 170 pounds to highlight Lawrence’s 43-18 victory over North Andover. Also, John Vasquez remained unbeaten at 145 for the Lancers with a first-period pin.
Hat trick for Survilas
Anthony Survilas had a hat trick as Salem blanked Manchester Memorial, 6-0.
Sweet revenge
After falling to Billerica earlier in the season, the Andover boys hockey team came out with a different forecheck and outshot the Indians 10-1 in the first period of Wednesday’s rematch in an eventual 3-0 win. Steve Ingram scored twice and Jack Brezner had 20 saves in the shutout.
Hammond helps Astros
The pivotal bout between Pinkerton and Windham came at 138 pounds, where David Hammond earned a huge 13-9 decision over his opponent to lift the Astros to a 43-36 match win.
Murderer’s row
Timberlane got pins in every weight from 138 to 195 on its way to a 56-18 defeat of Nashua South. That improved the Owls to 9-0 and was their 53rd straight dual meet victory.
One away
Josh Ozoria is closing in on a milestone. Wednesday night, the Salem heavyweight pinned his opponent in 5:30 to help lift the Blue Devils to a 48-30 win over Londonderry. It was his 99th career win.
Nicolosi’s milestone
Haverhill’s wrestling team thumped improved Lowell 50-30 as Jake Nicolosi tied the school record for career wins at 150. Joe Meehan and Dan Toothaker had impressive pins at 195 and 220 for the Hillies.
Freund out front
North Andover’s Jane Freund was the fastest down the hill on Wednesday, skiing to first in 30.08 to help the Knights win one of two matches on the day.
Tardugno squared
Sisters Brooke and Stephanie Tardugno each scored 17 points with a combined seven 3-pointers to lead Methuen to a 69-15 romp of Penguin Academy.
Season-high
Emma Riley “brought a spark today,” said Brooks girls basketball coach Ushearnda Reynolds, scoring a season-high 15 points to help lead a 61-53 wire-to-wire win over Dexter Southfield. Samantha Dewey scored 14 points and North Andover’s Brooke Cordes chipped in 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.