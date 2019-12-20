Timberlane’s Alida Bates scored on a breakaway layup with about a minute left to beat Milford 31-29. Timberlane outscored Miford 7-0 in the fourth to pull it out. The Owls girls team already matched its win total from last winter.
Tough loss
Matt Logue scored 17 points to lead Windham, which suffered a tight 60-58 season-opening loss to Londonderry. The Jags launched a game-winning 3-pointer with about four seconds left but it rimmed out.
Double Trouble
Alex Devir had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds but Salem lost its opener to Spaulding, 74-65.
Dominant on defense
Adrianna Niles had 10 points and 7 rebounds, and Nadeshka Bridgewater had 8 points and 3 steals to lead Central Catholic to a stifling, 46-18, season-opening win over Lowell. Central held the Red Raiders scoreless in the first quarter.
Murray magic
The fantastic start for Salem freshman Olivia Murray continued with a 23-point performance in a 52-35 win over Keene. Jordyn Franzen chipped in 15 points.
