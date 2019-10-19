Brooks takes down unbeaten
The Brooks boys soccer team got goals from Jack Brown, Christian Bejar and Abhay Gandhi to earn a 3-2 win over Belmont Hill, which had entered the game an undefeated 8-0-2. Brooks moves to 6-2-3 with the win.
Updated: October 20, 2019 @ 12:42 am
