Final Score: Brooks wins first Ray Brown tourney

Brooks wins first Ray Brown tourney
The Brooks girls basketball team won three games by a combined 138 points over the last two days to win its first ever Ray Brown Holiday Tournament. Taina Mair was named MVP of the 32nd annual tournament after averaging 18.0 points over the three games. Brooks has also started its season 7-0 for the first time since 2001.
Assist man
Joe Bodenrader didn’t score, but he did dish out five assists to help the Salem hockey team crush Manchester Memorial, 6-0. Anthony Survilas scored twice for the Blue Devils (2-0).
Two times 2
Ethan Burgess and Brett Levesque both scored twice as Pinkerton hockey edged Nashua North, 4-3, for its first win of the season.
Hillies break the ice
Haverhill’s hockey team won its first game of the season, clipping Concord-Carlisle 5-2. Evan Foskett and Brady Ferreira both scored twice for the Hillies (1-1), and Zach Roughan had 31 saves.
Good to be named Michael
Michael Dinges scored the game’s lone goal in the second period and Michael Brothers stopped all 24 shots he faced for his second shutout in three games, as Central Catholic remained undefeated with a 1-0 win over Billerica.
Rojco wins twice
It was a solid day for Salem track and field standout Katya Rojco. The senior took first in both the 55 hurdles (9.27) and the long jump (16-2.25) to help the Blue Devils take fourth in an eight-team meet at UNH with 39.5 points.
First win
The Andover boys hockey team earned its first win of the season in a big way, beating Acton-Boxboro 9-2. Evan Arpin, Leo Byers and Jackson Gress each scored twice for the Warriors.
Godin gets hot
Junior Nate Godin came alive with 16 points on four 3s to help Central Catholic earn its first win of the season, 61-41, over Brighton. Xavier McKenzie led the Raiders with 20 points.
