Caraballo perfect
Methuen’s Miana Caraballo completed a perfect dual meet season but North Andover girls cross country rolled to the 20-41 team win. Caraballo ran a scorching 17:58.5 at her 2.8 mile home course. The Knights took the next five spots led by Leyla Kvaternik (19:09.5) and Courtney Dalke (19:40.2).
Dibble, too
Freddy Coleman and Mitchell Crowe have been a devastating 1-2 punch for Methuen all season. But don’t overlook Jason Dibble. He made it 1-2-3 for the Rangers Wednesday in a 22-33 win over North Andover. Methuen wrapped up an impressive 6-1 season.
Summer-Time
It felt like Summer outside and inside on Veterans Day. Summer Zaino had two blocks to help unbeaten Haverhill (9-0) to a 3-0 win over North Andover. Shiloh Osmer contributed 4 aces and 11 digs.
Niles on fire
In Central Catholic soccer’s 4-0 win over Tewksbury, Adrianna Niles scored three first-half goals in a 2:30 span while Sydney Wnek celebrated her birthday with a goal. Lauren Sanchez (6 saves) posted the shutout.
Lembo, Moda shine
Freshman Rianna Lembo and junior Sydney Moda scored two goals each and Grace Gervais also scored and Central field hockey scored four times in the second half to beat Tewksbury, 5-3. Courtney Barr had two assists.
Pair for Wenner
Ema Wenner scored twice as North Andover blanked Haverhill 3-0 in girls soccer.
Commented
