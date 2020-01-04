Big win for Raiders
After dropping one to Austin Prep on Thursday, the Central Catholic boys hockey team rebounded with a 2-0 win over a Hingham team that came into the game ranked No. 5 in EMass by the Boston Globe. Michael Brothers had 21 saves to pitch his third shutout of the season.
First goals
Freshman Riley Sheehan scored her first two career goals to lead Methuen/Tewksbury to a 5-2 win over Acton-Boxboro.
Captains come through
Senior tri-captains Eliana Kane (2 goals, 1 assist) and Deanna Bosco (3 assists) both had big games to lift the HPNA hockey team to a 4-1 win over Westford.
Adams in OT
It will go as a 0-0 tie in the MVC standings until the end of the regular season, but the Andover girls hockey team picked up a 1-0 win over Billerica after Lauren Adams scored an overtime winner for the Warriors.
Two Owls take gold
Kyle Duffy won the 1,000 (2:56.56) and Timothy Trasatti took first in the high jump (6-0) to help Timberlane take fifth out of eight teams at Saturday’s morning meet at Plymouth State. Trasatti also took third in the 55-meter dash and ran a led on the Owls’ third-place 4x200 relay team.
