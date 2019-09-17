Raiders reach for first
It was a neck-and-neck battle, but the Central Catholic swim and dive team eventually pulled out the 85-80 thriller over Lowell. Maddy Marcella certainly did her part for the Raiders, winning the 50 freestyle (26.27) while swimming a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team (2:10.13).
Wild second half
The lid finally came off the net in the second half, as the Greater Lawrence and PMA girls soccer teams combined for six goals after the break. But thanks to a three-goal day from sophomore Lisette Perez, the Reggies were able to pull out the 4-3 win. Maddy Seavy had two goals for the Panthers.
What a half!
Whatever the halftime speech was, the Sanborn boys soccer team certainly heard the message. Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Indians exploded for five goals in the second half — two from freshman Brady Ash — to beat Winnisquam, 5-1.
Late winner
With the final seconds of regulation ticking away, Tanner Van Cor took a pass from Louis Dimopolous and buried the lone goal of the game to lead Haverhill to a 1-0 win over Lawrence.
Impressive Warriors
The Andover golf team showed off its depth in a clean, 20-0, sweep of Central Catholic. Perrenial all-star Mac Lee earned an impressive 5-and-4 win at No. 1 over Central Catholic stud Josh Lavallee, who was our MVP last year.
Big breakthrough
The Salem boys soccer team made its first win of the season a big one, crushing Manchester Memorial 9-0. Troy Deminico led the Blue Devils with three goals.
